‘The Rookie’ Sneak Peek Details Horrific Triple Homicide After Nolan Makes Arrest (VIDEO)

What To Know Detectives Nyla Harper and Angela Lopez connect a seemingly minor arrest by Officer John Nolan to a horrific triple homicide in Oregon from three years prior in the January 20 episode of The Rookie.

TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek reveals all the horrific details.

This is the last episode of the ABC drama to air on Tuesdays at 10/9c before the show makes a major scheduling change.

The Rookie is going to be a chilling one this week.

The Tuesday, January 20, episode of the ABC drama will see the LAPD realize there’s more than meets the eye to what seems like a minor arrest, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of all the disturbing details. It’s Detective Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox) who first becomes privy to there being something wrong, and she alerts Detective Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) before calling over Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) after an arrest he made that morning, a man named Ezra Kane — after catching him trespassing at a rec center and played by David Krumholtz, as revealed in the promo that aired after the previous episode.

“That’s the name he gave me. He didn’t have any ID though,” Nolan tells the detectives. Angela then reads the details of a triple homicide in Oregon three years ago: “A husband and wife were brutally murdered in their home, their 15-year-old daughter was dragged into woods. They found her bloody clothes a week later, but no burial site.” Watch the full sneak peek to find out why his arrest triggered an alert.

In the episode titled “The Red Place,” according to ABC, “Nolan makes a quiet arrest, and Lucy [Melissa O’Neil] and Celina [Lisseth Chavez] race to rescue a kidnapping victim. Meanwhile, Harper and Lopez help outsmart a killer, and Miles [Deric Augustine] visits a familiar face.”

This will be the last The Rookie Season 8 episode to air on Tuesday at 10/9c. Starting the following week, on January 26, the show is moving to Mondays at 10/9c, after American Idol‘s new season. (New drama RJ Decker, starring Scott Speedman, is taking over that Tuesday slot on March 3.)

The Rookie, Tuesday, 10/9c, ABC