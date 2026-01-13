‘The Rookie’: How Chenford Navigates Being Back Together & Changes at Work

What To Know In the latest episode of The Rookie, Tim and Lucy navigate their rekindled relationship and new jobs at work.

Meanwhile, Angela begins pondering life away from the LAPD — including a new business venture with Nyla.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rookie Season 8 Episode 2 “Fast Andy.”]

Chenford settles into a new normal in the Tuesday, January 13, episode of The Rookie. They’re back together, they’re living together, and both have new jobs at work. But can they find the right balance?

With Grey (Richard T. Jones) accepting the position with the task force, Tim (Eric Winter) is the new watch commander, and Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) is the roving supervisor. But before their shift officially starts, Lucy stops in Tim’s new office as “Girlfriend Lucy,” or rather, LIGF, “Live-In Girlfriend Lucy,” with a couple of things to say: “Good luck, you’ve earned this, and you’ve got this.” Then, LIGF Lucy clocks out, and Sergeant Chen takes over. Tim finds it weird, but Lucy explains, “Our jobs are too important to let our relationship interfere. We really need to be professional.”

And so Tim goes along with LIGF Lucy vs. Sergeant Chen. But will Lucy’s strict compartmentalization — clear boundaries, no confusion — work? Well, Lucy’s determined to stick to it, reiterating she’s Sergeant Chen when Tim checks in on how he’s doing in his new position. And when she cancels their romantic first night living together dinner for work, she notes how important appearances are. “In my mind, I’m kissing you right now,” she says after he assures her she can always call if she has questions and no one needs to know.

But when Tim calls to check in, even she’s not sure if she’s Sergeant Chen or LIGF Lucy anymore. Then he comes through as a great “supportive, live-in boyfriend” when he shows up with food, knowing she hadn’t eaten, and is fine with just sitting there and listening while she complains without offering any advice. (The LAPD is working with the Secret Service with the president in town, and the motorcade route keeps changing.) Tim even sticks to calling her Sergeant Chen when she checks in to see how he’s doing with the Secret Service bringing Grey back in to temporarily resume his former position’s duties.

Then, finally, the two get to head home for their first official night together, only to see just how much work they have to do there unpacking her boxes. And so they leave that for another time and head out for dinner, but not before sharing a kiss.

Elsewhere in the episode, after a case that leaves her and Nyla (Mekia Cox) dirty, Angela (Alyssa Diaz) wonders why she’s working at the LAPD when she’s rich. And so she begins to ponder what else she could be doing, including relaxing (pilates, reading books, shopping, traveling) and a new business with her BFF (PI firm, spa resort). Honestly, we’d watch either — Cox and Diaz are so great together.

Wesley (Shawn Ashmore), however, “kills her dream,” as Angela puts it, when he questions a security company/resort/makeup line (she wouldn’t do all at once). By the end of the episode, he’s all for a job where she’s not involved in gunfights, but she’s decided she’s not ready to quit her job yet. They do share a new dream: a suite at the Four Seasons, where they meet as Max, international man of mystery, and Christina, an insatiable corporate shark in town for a conference. We love it.

What did you think of the latest episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Rookie, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC