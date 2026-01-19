Is ‘Heroes’ Set to Return After 20 Years? Hayden Panettiere Shares Update

What To Know Hayden Panettiere has been opening up about a potential reboot of the NBC superhero drama Heroes.

Heroes, which aired from 2006 to 2010 and spawned a 2015 miniseries, followed ordinary people with superhuman abilities and became a cultural phenomenon during its initial run.

Panettiere also shared her openness to reviving her role in Nashville, and more.

Heroes took the world by storm when it debuted in September 2006, and now, 20 years later, it could be time to revisit the hit NBC superhero drama.

Hayden Panettiere, who played high-school cheerleader Claire Bennet on the Tim Kring-created series, recently spoke with Extra, where she opened up about her time on Heroes and whether she’d be down for a reboot.

“Absolutely,” the Golden Globe-nominated actress said when asked if she’d be in favor of reviving the show that shot her to stardom. “We got it right for, especially that first big season, was pretty amazing. It’d be hard not to do it with the same cast, but it was a really powerful show, and it was just, you know, it was a phenomenon.”

Heroes centered on a group of ordinary people who discovered that they had superhuman abilities and how those abilities affected their everyday lives as they worked together to prevent catastrophic futures. Panettiere starred alongside Milo Ventimiglia, Masi Oka, Adrian Pasdar, Greg Grunberg, Zachary Quinto, Jack Coleman, and Ali Larter.

“It was something, it was one of a kind that I got a chance to be a part of, even just once,” Panettiere added. “Even just once is good enough for me, but you never know. You never know.”

Heroes aired for four seasons from September 25, 2006, to February 8, 2010. A spinoff miniseries, Heroes: Reborn, aired on NBC in 2015, alongside a six-chapter web series titled Dark Matters. On January 13, 2016, NBC announced that Heroes Reborn would not be renewed for a second season.

Panettiere went on to play Juliette Barnes in the ABC/CMT musical drama series Nashville from 2012 to 2018. The show is now streaming on Netflix, and Panettiere said she loves that people are getting to rewatch or even “watch it for the first time.”

“People who were too young to maybe watch it at the time are now old enough to watch it,” she told Extra. “I’ve had a lot of family members and friends who are rewatching it and are very complimentary and kind, and it makes me feel very proud.”

And, as with Heroes, Panettiere said, “If it ever came up that they wanted to do a reboot [of Nashville]… I’d be like, ‘Heck yeah.’”

“I’m down for it all,” she added.

Panettiere can currently be seen in the psychological thriller film Sleepwalker, which was released on January 9.