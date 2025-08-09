You never forget your first, and sometimes, a TV show is so good that its longtime fans envy its first-time viewers. And on Reddit, fans are listing shows that fit the bill.

“If you could erase one TV show from your memory so you could watch it again for the first time, what would it be?” LeanMachineLogan asked in the r/television subreddit on Friday.

Within hours, dozens of Reddit users had chimed in with shows they wished they could watch with virgin eyes. Here’s a selection of responses from the thread. (Warning: Years-old spoilers ahead!)

“Too many identifiable gut punches for casual repeat viewing, but what a great story.” –r-b-m

“Was so happily surprised when I finally watched it.” –CarneyVore14

“Such a good show, and the music is phenomenal.” –Trollerist

“Would love to experience those twists for the first time again.” –Raymond_the_slug

“Agreed. The rewatch is fantastic for other reasons, but I’ll never forget feeling so horrified andfascinated that I just could. Not. Stop.” –llamamama03

“Same. The most blown heads per minute I’ve ever gotten from a show.” –chewie13

“True example of a 99.9% perfect show.” –sockobotto

“Am I signing up for the inevitable devastation and depression following the 7th and 8th season? Yes, I am. But I think seasons 1–4 are worth it. Red Wedding? Purple Wedding? Mountain [Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson] vs. Viper [Pedro Pascal]? Battle on the Wall? I’d give anything to watch those again for the first time.” –kungfupandaexpress

“The whole sequence of Cersei [Lena Headey] exploding The Great Sept of Baelor was one [of] my favorite scenes in TV ever.” –Complex_Echidna3964

“Agreed. I know it didn’t end well, but having a show get to feel so intensely was still worth it.” –oby100

“Watching the Island move again for the first time would be awesome.” –TheWarDoctor

“But I would also leave a note for myself: ‘Don’t watch the last season.’” –scannerdarkley

“My favorite show ever.” –Everest_95

“Uhtred [Alexander Dreymon] is still one of my favorite characters.” –Edm_vanhalen1981

“Because I’m a masochist, apparently.” –SirZapdos

“That show, especially the first five seasons, had such a grip on me when I was a teenager. I would love to relive the insane twists, backstabs, and plot reveals for the first time again.” –Jaraghan

“Michael’s [Wentworth Miller] brilliance, getting attached to side characters, hating, then loving… then hating characters again and again.” –llamamama03

“Watched it when it first aired, and within maybe 10 minutes, I was in love with it. [I] have since rewatched it at least a dozen times. Actually, it’s been a few years, and I’m due a rewatch…” –redditwossname

“And I would leave it with the belief that it was canceled after the first season.” –NoAirBanding