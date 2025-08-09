Fans List the TV Shows They Wish They Could Watch for the First Time

'Mad Men,' 'Station Eleven,' 'Attack on Titan'
Clockwise from top left: ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Station Eleven,’ and ‘Attack on Titan’

You never forget your first, and sometimes, a TV show is so good that its longtime fans envy its first-time viewers. And on Reddit, fans are listing shows that fit the bill.

“If you could erase one TV show from your memory so you could watch it again for the first time, what would it be?” LeanMachineLogan asked in the r/television subreddit on Friday.

Within hours, dozens of Reddit users had chimed in with shows they wished they could watch with virgin eyes. Here’s a selection of responses from the thread. (Warning: Years-old spoilers ahead!)

Mad Men

“Too many identifiable gut punches for casual repeat viewing, but what a great story.” –r-b-m

Station Eleven

“Was so happily surprised when I finally watched it.” –CarneyVore14

“Such a good show, and the music is phenomenal.” –Trollerist

Attack on Titan

“Would love to experience those twists for the first time again.” –Raymond_the_slug

“Agreed. The rewatch is fantastic for other reasons, but I’ll never forget feeling so horrified andfascinated that I just could. Not. Stop.” –llamamama03

“Same. The most blown heads per minute I’ve ever gotten from a show.” –chewie13

Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson in Mr. Robot - Season 4

Elizabeth Fisher/USA Network

Mr. Robot

“True example of a 99.9% perfect show.” –sockobotto

Game of Thrones

“Am I signing up for the inevitable devastation and depression following the 7th and 8th season? Yes, I am. But I think seasons 1–4 are worth it. Red Wedding? Purple Wedding? Mountain [Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson] vs. Viper [Pedro Pascal]? Battle on the Wall? I’d give anything to watch those again for the first time.” –kungfupandaexpress

“The whole sequence of Cersei [Lena Headey] exploding The Great Sept of Baelor was one [of] my favorite scenes in TV ever.” –Complex_Echidna3964

“Agreed. I know it didn’t end well, but having a show get to feel so intensely was still worth it.” –oby100

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in 'Game of Thrones'

HBO

Lost

“Watching the Island move again for the first time would be awesome.” –TheWarDoctor

“But I would also leave a note for myself: ‘Don’t watch the last season.’” –scannerdarkley

The Last Kingdom

“My favorite show ever.” –Everest_95

“Uhtred [Alexander Dreymon] is still one of my favorite characters.” –Edm_vanhalen1981

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred in The Last Kingdom

Netflix

BoJack Horseman

“Because I’m a masochist, apparently.” –SirZapdos

24

“That show, especially the first five seasons, had such a grip on me when I was a teenager. I would love to relive the insane twists, backstabs, and plot reveals for the first time again.” –Jaraghan

Prison Break

“Michael’s [Wentworth Miller] brilliance, getting attached to side characters, hating, then loving… then hating characters again and again.” –llamamama03

Prison Break - Wentworth Miller - 'Just Business'

Greg Gayne/Fox/Everett Collection

The West Wing

“Watched it when it first aired, and within maybe 10 minutes, I was in love with it. [I] have since rewatched it at least a dozen times. Actually, it’s been a few years, and I’m due a rewatch…” –redditwossname

Heroes

“And I would leave it with the belief that it was canceled after the first season.” –NoAirBanding

