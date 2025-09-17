Hayden Panettiere Weighs In on a Potential ‘Nashville’ Reboot

As old seasons of Nashville find new life on Netflix, Hayden Panettiere shared whether she’d be interested in a reboot and returning as Juliette Barnes on the small screen.

“Absolutely,” the actress said of a potential Nashville reboot in an interview with Glamour published on Monday, September 15. “I’m not sure what I would want it to look like. I’d have to sit with that question for a second, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I’ve been on shows where the first season was amazing and then the second season really wasn’t up to snuff. I feel like Nashville stayed very steady throughout the entire six years, and the storylines just continued to get juicier and juicier. They never ran out of material.”

She continued, “I played a character that had gone through very similar things to what I’ve gone through in my life. In my life, there’s never a dull moment. So in Juliet’s life, I expect there to never be a dull moment either. I think it’d be really fun to be able to get back into the music too. I mean, it was a dream job in that way. I got to do more than acting. I need to explore my love for music and specifically country music. So yeah, fingers crossed. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Nashville ran from 2012 to 2018, airing its first four seasons on ABC before moving to CMT for its final two seasons. The show followed the ups and downs of people in the country music industry, particularly the drama between Panettiere’s up-and-coming singer Juliette and country queen Rayna Jaymes, played by Connie Britton.

All six seasons recently began streaming on Netflix, something Panettiere said she’s “really excited” about. “I’d be thrilled for a younger generation to be able to see it. There are certain people that were a little bit too young when it first started, but it’s a really fun show with amazing human stories,” she shared. “So I’m hoping that it’s really successful and that even people who were fans before get to come back and rewatch it. I’d even like to rewatch it.”

The show continues to maintain a strong fan base, as the outlet informed Panettiere of a “Nashville subreddit that is surprisingly active.” In response, she said, “I’ve heard from a lot of fans who are bummed the show didn’t even go longer. We had six great years, but people really, really loved that show…I feel like it definitely resonated with people. So I get a lot of love from that. I would love for Nashville to eventually come back.”

Panettiere took a break from acting following Nashville‘s end for personal reasons, having been open about her struggles with addiction and postpartum depression over the years. She made her return to the screen in 2023’s Scream VI, reprising her role as Kirby Reed.

“I didn’t plan on taking the amount of time off that I did. I took the time off that I felt I needed,” she told the outlet of her acting hiatus. “The longer you stay away from something, it becomes a much bigger deal when you do decide to step back into it.”

Panettiere confessed she was “very nervous” about returning to acting, fearing that she “lost my mojo.” She added, “It’s a muscle, just like anything else, and I spent years strengthening it. I was surprised to find out how quickly that muscle atrophied when I wasn’t using it.”

Nashville, All Seasons Now Streaming, Netflix