Kristi Noem Clashes With CBS News’ Margaret Brennan in Tense Interview

What To Know The Face the Nation interview grew tense as Margaret Brennan challenged Kristi Noem’s claim that 70% of detained immigrants have violent crime charge.

Noem also objected to Brennan naming the ICE agent involved in the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, arguing it endangered law enforcement amid rising threats.

The Homeland Security Secretary confirmed that an investigation is underway into the agent’s actions, stating that all law enforcement incidents are subject to review by ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

CBS News’ Face the Nation grew tense on Sunday (January 18) after the show’s anchor, Margaret Brennan, questioned Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over the fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent.

The interview became spiky when Brennan questioned Noem’s claims that 70 percent of the immigrants in custody have committed or have charges against them for violent crimes. “It’s not 70 percent,” Brennan said, per Politico, noting how CBS’ reporting, based on the Homeland Security Department’s own data, shows only 47 percent have criminal convictions.

Noem accused Brennan of continuing to change the percentage. “You pick and choose what numbers you think work, but that is the fact, that 70 percent of the people that we have detained have charges against them or have been convicted of charges and they need to be brought to justice,” Noem stated. “And we’re going to keep doing that no matter how much you guys keep lying and don’t tell the public the truth.”

Brennan moved on to talk about Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who numerous media outlets have identified as the man who shot and killed Good in Minneapolis on January 7.

“Let me talk to you about the officer, Jonathan Ross. He was struck, he was hospitalized…” Brennan said, per Mediaite, before being cut off.

“Don’t say his name!” Noem replied. “I mean, for heaven’s sakes… we shouldn’t have people to continue to dox law enforcement when they have an 8000% increase in death threats against them.”

“His name is public,” Brennan retorted.

“I know, but that doesn’t mean it should continue to be said,” Noem responded, claiming Ross was “attacked by a car” and “people have attacked him and his family, and they are in jeopardy. And we have law enforcement officers every day who are getting death threats, and getting attacked at their hotels.”

The tensions continued to rise from there as Brennan tried to find out whether Ross was back at work and/or under investigation.

“We are following the exact same investigative and review process that we always have under ICE and under the Department of Homeland Security and within the administration,” Noem said. “The exact same policy that the Biden administration used.”

After more back and forth, Brennan finally got Noem to admit that there is some sort of investigation taking place into the agent.

“So there is some review of his actions, is what I understand you saying there,” Brennan asked.

“There always is,” Noem answered. “Every law enforcement officer knows that. When they take the oath to step up and to protect the public and put their lives on the line, they absolutely know that everything that they do will be analyzed and investigated.”

