Face the Nation interviewees will now face the nation live as part of a new policy instituted following a contested interview with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. CBS announced the shift on Friday, September 5 — following Noem’s accusations of deceptive editing on the long-running interview show — and the change-up has social media divided.

Some X users decried the decision. “CBS caved to liars and corrupt a**holes,” @LouiseMont wrote.

“Another action by CBS to bow down before Donald Trump. Chickens***s,” @GoSpursGo2023 wrote. “Kristi Noem does nothing but lie and obfuscate.”

But others sided with Noem. “Why do these large networks think we’re so ignorant that people will pay attention to the YouTube version or the transcripts? Same as corrections, only a small [percent] see those,” @Rainmakers28 said. “Sue them.”

@cadavatron, meanwhile, claimed that the Noem interview “was edited to make it better campaign material for Democrats.”

Noem criticized CBS News last week, saying it “shamefully edited” her interview on Face the Nation, which aired on August 31 and had the homeland security chief field questions from CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe. The version of the interview that aired on TV is four minutes shorter than the full interview, which CBS posted online.

CBS said it trimmed the interview for time, but Noem complained on X that the network “whitewash[ed] the truth” about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man the Trump administration mistakenly deported to El Salvador, per the Associated Press. Noem’s complaints focused on a series of unproven accusations she made about Abrego Garcia, the AP adds.

According to The New York Times, broadcast news organizations often pre-tape interviews to edit them for clarity and brevity, fact-check interviewees’ responses, and prevent interviewees from stalling or avoiding questions.

At first, CBS defended how it handled Noem’s Face the Nation interview — saying the segment “met all CBS News standards” — but leadership at Paramount and CBS had second thoughts amid pressure from the Trump administration, the Times reports. CBS chief executive George Cheeks decided action needed to be taken after he reviewed the Noem interview and consulted with CBS News president Tom Cibrowski and Paramount chief executive David Ellison, the newspaper added.

“In response to audience feedback over the past week, we have implemented a new policy for greater transparency in our interviews,” a CBS spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly on Friday. “Face the Nation will now only broadcast live or live-to-tape interviews (subject to national security or legal restrictions). This extra measure means the television audience will see the full, unedited interview on CBS, and we will continue our practice of posting full transcripts and the unedited video online.”

The controversy came on the heels of Paramount’s recent $16 million payment to President Trump to settle a lawsuit over the editing of a Kamala Harris interview on 60 Minutes. Experts deemed the lawsuit frivolous but believed it threatened to hold up federal approval of Paramount’s merger with Skydance Media.