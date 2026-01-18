Piers Morgan Shares Health Update From Hospital Bed as Prayers Pour In

What To Know Piers Morgan shared on Instagram that he fractured his femur after tripping, resulting in hip replacement surgery and a hospital stay.

He humorously detailed his injury and recovery process.

Fans responded with an outpouring of prayers and well-wishes.

Piers Morgan shared a health update and a photo from a hospital bed on social media, prompting fans to flood his comments with prayers.

On Sunday, January 18, the Piers Morgan Uncensored host, 60, took to Instagram with unexpected news for his followers.

He presented the news in list form, writing, “”‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️ 1. Tripped on a small step. 2. Inside a London hotel restaurant. (🙄) 3. Fell like a sack of spuds. 4. Fractured neck of femur. 5. So badly I needed a new hip. 6. Recovering in hospital. 7. Crutches for 6 weeks. 8. No long-haul flying for 12 weeks. 9. New Year off to a cracking start! 10. I blame Donald Trump.”

For the featured image, Morgan gave a thumbs-up while lying in a hospital bed and wearing a hospital gown, with an IV in his hand and oxygen cannulas in his nostrils.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)



In the comments, Instagram users shared their shocked reactions to Morgan’s accident and subsequent surgery, also sending well-wishes and prayers. One follower wrote, “Oh my goodness! 😱 Wish you a speedy recovery, Piers. ❤️.”

Another fan shared, “Piers, you’re one of my favourites on our screens. I’m so sad to see this. I hope you can recover well and soon. Listen to doctors orders & remember time is the healer even though you will want it to be quick. I’m sending you love & prayers.”

Someone else commented, “Plenty of rest. Speedy recovery 🙏,” as a second echoed, “I pray for your recovery!”

A different Instagram user declared, “This won’t knock you down though! Happens to the best, get well soon.”

Meanwhile, yet another follower quipped, “Get well soon, next time you go for a trip send a postcard😉.”

It’s unclear, as of writing, how Morgan’s medical emergency and recovery will affect Piers Morgan Uncensored and other projects.