Bill Maher Hits Back at Larry David for Mocking Him Over Trump Visit

Bill Maher has fired back at Larry David after the Curb Your Enthusiasm star spoofed the Real Time host’s recent meeting with President Donald Trump in a New York Times essay titled “My Dinner With Adolf.”

Despite the comedians being long-time friends, David skewered Maher’s White House visit in a fictional account of an Adolf Hitler critic meeting the Führer to hear his side. While David never mentioned Maher by name in the piece, it came just days after the HBO star talked about how the President was a “gracious” host and “much more self-aware than he lets on.”

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday (April 24), Maher was asked about David’s essay, to which he responded, “This wasn’t my favorite moment of our friendship.”

“I don’t want to get too much into that, but I think the minute you play the Hitler card, you’ve lost the argument,” he continued, noting that “nobody has been harder about and more prescient about Donald Trump than me.”

Maher added, “I don’t need to be lectured on who Donald Trump is. Just the fact that I met him in person didn’t change that. And the fact I reported honestly is not a sin either.”

As for the comparisons to Hitler, Maher stated, “I just think it’s kind of insulting to six million dead Jews. You know, like, that should kind of be in its own place in history. It’s just, look, maybe it’s not completely logically fair, but Hitler has really kind of got to stay in his own place.”

He continued, “[Hitler] is the GOAT of evil. And we’re just going to have to, I think, leave it like that. So, you know, did I think that was appropriate? No, but people have the right to this.”

Maher made it clear he didn’t want to make this “personal with me and Larry,” saying, “We might be friends again.”

“I can take a shot, and I can also take it when people disagree with me. That’s not exactly the way I would’ve done it. Again, the irony: let’s go back to what my original thing was. There’s got to be a better way than hurling insults and not talking to people. So, if I can talk to Trump, I can talk to Larry David too,” he concluded.