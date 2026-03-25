WWE Star Jesse Ventura Makes Bold Claim About Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Michelle Stein
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Piers Morgan, Jesse Ventura
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What To Know

  • Jesse Ventura, former WWE star and Minnesota governor, suggested on Piers Morgan Uncensored that Donald Trump may have faked the 2024 assassination attempt.
  • Ventura referenced wrestling tactics like “blade jobs” to question the authenticity of Trump’s injury, expressing skepticism about the visible evidence of the shooting.
  • During the interview, Ventura also challenged Trump to have his son Barron enlist in the military.

Jesse Ventura, a former WWE star and governor of Minnesota, recently made a bold claim about the 2024 assassination attempt on President Donald Trump.

During the March 24 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ventura discussed several political topics with host Piers Morgan. Ventura brought up the July 2024 shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump’s ear was grazed by a bullet. He then suggested that Trump faked the assassination attempt to portray himself as a hero leading up to the 2024 Presidential Election.

Morgan said at one point, “To be fair to Trump, when he got shot, he got back up and said, ‘Fight, fight, fight!'”

To that, Ventura replied, “Oh yeah, right, right, right. You ever hear of a blade job?” The former WWE star referred to when a wrestler cuts themselves on purpose during a match to make it look like the opponent injured them.

“A blade?” Morgan said incredulously. “What, you think it was fake?”

Ventura insisted, “I don’t know. Where’s his scar today?”

After Morgan pointed out that someone was shot and killed by the shooting at the rally, Ventura said, of Trump, “Come on, Piers. You’re gonna tell me this guy’s a big hero now?”

Morgan confirmed that he thought Trump was heroic, to which Ventura declared, “Well, then he accomplished what he wanted out of you guys.”

Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Campaign Rally In Butler, PA

Donald Trump injured during shooting at campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

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Elsewhere in the interview, Ventura — also a former U.S. Navy SEAL — called for the president to send his own son, Barron Trump, 20, to fight in the war in Iran.

“A war is justified if you’re willing to send your kids,” he explained. “Because how can you send somebody else’s kids to a war if you won’t send your own? So I’m calling right now for Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son … enlist in the United States military right now.”

He added, “Do something your father didn’t have the courage to do. Do something your father didn’t have the patriotism to do. I want to see a Trump in the military.”

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