Nickelodeon Star Kianna Underwood Dies in Hit-and-Run at 33

Dan Clarendon
Kenan Thompson, Kianna Underwood, and Denzel Whitaker in the 'All That' 10th anniversary reunion special

Kianna Underwood, an actor known for starring in the Nickelodeon sketch-comedy series All That, has died at age 33. Underwood was killed on Friday after being struck by a car in New York City.

Shortly before 7 a.m. that morning, authorities responded to a report that a gray vehicle had struck an “unidentified female pedestrian who was crossing the street” at the intersection of Pitkin Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, a spokesperson for the city’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information, told Entertainment Weekly.

The victim, later identified as Underwood, “sustained severe trauma to the head and body” and was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to the spokesperson. The driver of the gray vehicle left the scene, and the New York City Police Department’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is looking into the incident, EW adds.

Jordan Ballard and Kianna Underwood at the 'Hairspray' opening night after-party on July 21, 2004, at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, California

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Underwood starred in the 10th season of All That alongside fellow newbie Denzel Whitaker. The two cast additions made their debut in the show’s 10th anniversary reunion. During that special episode, former cast member Kenan Thompson welcomed Underwood and Whitaker to the All Thatfamily.

She also lent her voice to the Nick Jr. animated series Little Bill, the cousin of the title character. Her other credits include the 1999 comedy film The 24 Hour Woman alongside Rosie Perez and the 2001 TV movie Santa, Baby! And on the big screen, she had an uncredited role in the 2003 comedy film Death of a Dynasty.

On the stage, Underwood played Little Inez in the first national tour of the musical Hairspray, according to Page Six. (She is pictured with fellow Hairspray actor Jordan Ballard above.)

Social media users are mourning the loss. “What happened to you was terrible,” one person wrote on X. “RIP Kianna Underwood.”

“I’m completely heartbroken,” said another.

A third X user wrote, “Kianna Underwood is so young, gone [too] soon…”

