The ’90s TV nostalgia hit hard at ’90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut on March 18 and 19.

The weekend included a string of panels that would get any ’90s TV lover filled to the brim with excitement, with cast reunions from the stars of All That, 90210, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, Charmed, Clueless, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, The Wonder Years, Full House, Saved By the Bell, and even a mini *NSYNC reunion! Here, we’ve compiled some of the photos from the panels and other convention moments.

For starters, fans were treated a surprise appearance from Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson, who reunited with Kel Mitchell and two of their All That co-stars, Lori Beth Denberg and Danny Tamberelli.

The original Charmed girls, Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan, and Holly Marie Combs also made panel appearances with their former co-stars, and a Buffy and Angel lovers will be happy to see the cast arm-in-arm on stage in the photos below.

Amanda Bynes was originally supposed to take part in the All That ’90s Con panel, but she was absent from the weekend’s festivities due to an “unknown illness,” per That’s 4 Entertainment, the organization behind the convention. Thompson and Mitchell gave her a special shout out wishing their former co-star the best. The panel would have marked Bynes’ first public appearance since her eight-year conservatorship ended in March 2022.

“I’ve just been praying for her,” Mitchell told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s awesome to see she’s doing better. Which is great. We’re just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it’s answered prayers that she’s doing a lot better.”

The Kenan & Kel actors also announced ahead of their ’90s Con appearance that a sequel to their beloved Good Burger is officially in the works.

Check out the ’90s Con 2023 photos in the gallery below to see some of the stars of your favorite ’90s shows back together. And be sure to head over to RemindMagazine.com for more ’90s Con 2023 coverage.