‘Naked and Afraid’ Sneak Peek: Legend Matt Wright Returns & Takes on Florida Swamp

What To Know The new season of Naked and Afraid premiering February 15, features harsher conditions.

Franchise legend Matt Wright returns, describing the bug-infested environment as the least comfortable experience of his extensive survival career.

This season introduces new twists, including survivalists enduring 14 days without tools and a group of social media influencers testing their skills in the wild.

Discovery Channel continues to level up the conditions and environment for Naked and Afraid. And the new season, premiering February 15, does just that as the network promises that these survivalists will “face hell on Earth and the ultimate test of body, mind, and spirit.” In all, the brave souls that have signed on for this crazy adventure are set to fully experience the elements of their surroundings and endure brutal conditions. We’re talking hours passing without the comfort or nourishment of water, food, or clothing.

Franchise legend Matt Wright kicks off the two-hour first episode by surprising two survivalists, Cole Wilks and Tori Huggins, in the Florida Everglades. Huggins s a rookie while returning challenger Wilks looks for retribution after past tap outs. The two, along with Wright, will have to push through the intense heat, severe storms, relentless mosquitos, and oh yeah, hungry alligators.

As seen in the exclusive clip shared by the network to TV Insider, despite being on the show before, it doesn’t make things any easier. “I’m worried because a lot of times the bugs and everything is kind of distracting you from really calming down and going to sleep. I know it could potentially take you out,” Wilks said of the situation. I’d imagine insects nipping at you would make it difficult to catch some shut-eye. Huggins shows the camera all the mosquito bites on her face, arms, legs, and feet. Wilks attempted to add levity by saying, “All the flies are with us today. We want to thank everyone for showing up.”

It’s suggested there may not be as many mosquitoes because of “fly competition.” Wright attempted to show what’s going on with these gnats around. He also painted a not so fun picture, far from a Sunshine State beach day. “Imagine if you can, imagine your entire face engulfed with little tiny gnats going in your ear, nostrils, up your eyes, He concludes, “Ten challenges, his one is the least comfortable that I’ve ever had.”

Of course, Wright’s street cred speaks for itself having appeared in the flagship series along with Naked and Afraid XL and Last Man Standing. From Thailand and the Amazon to Africa and Louisiana, he accumulated upwards of 300 days in the wild. His accomplishments include being the first contestant to hunt and kill wild game, which was a 100-pound boar on XL.

This season will also feature a first for the series where expert survivalists Ky Furneaux and Dan Link face 14 days on a remote island without any tools at their disposal. That means no fire starter, pot or blade. Producers have also taken in the spirit of the times with a new challenge that brings together a group of five social media influencers to prove if their online personas can withstand the raw, primal reality of Mother Nature. I’d imagine it’s far worse than not having Wi-Fi.

Naked and Afraid season premiere, February 15, 8/7c, Discovery Channel