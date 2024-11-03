‘RHOBH’ Alum Teddi Mellencamp Announces Divorce From Edwin Arroyave

Another Real Housewives marriage is ending. Teddi Mellencamp, former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is divorcing Edwin Arroyave after 13 years of marriage.

“After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” Mellencamp wrote on Instagram on Saturday, November 2. “My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter. Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest, and vulnerable was the best path forward.”

Arroyave hasn’t publicly addressed the split, but the security businessman did praise his wife on Instagram just days ago, on October 25, after they attended a Melanoma Research Foundation gala. (Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage II melanoma in October 2022, per E! News.)

“I always say life and pain are inseparable. And to see @teddimellencamp embrace her pain and use it for the greater good again last night as she emceed the @curemelanoma gala, was a beautiful reminder of what she is capable of,” Arroyave wrote at the time. “Her story has already saved lives. And I couldn’t be prouder that she will continue to save more. Love you, Teds.”

In the photos Arroyave shared in that post, he and Mellencamp kiss and pose in a dramatic dip.

Mellencamp has been candid in the past about her and Arroyave’s relationship issues. In a March 2023 podcast episode, she said that they nearly broke up during her first season of RHOBH. “When we first started, I remember my first day, honestly, it was like ‘F**k, at what point do I tell everybody that I’m getting a divorce? Like when do I do this?’” she said, per Us Weekly. “We are at our worst absolute phase, because truthfully, for us, it was really about a power struggle,”

The couple have been married since July 2011 and share three children, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 4.