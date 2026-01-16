What To Know Landman star Ali Larter shared her encounter with Martha Stewart.

The actress reveals she was approached by the TV legend, who is a megafan of the series.

Ahead of the Season 2 finale of Landman, Ali Larter had a very unique experience with one of America’s biggest TV legends.

The actress told TV Insider that while she was out and about in New York during promotions of the hit Taylor Sheridan drama, she ran into the one and only Martha Stewart and learned firsthand that she’s a devoted megafan of Landman.

“The response [to the show] has been so exciting and overwhelming, and we want more people that get to experience it. I was at Polo last night, having taken my daughter to dinner, and I see this woman kind of walking up to me from across the room, and she’s got this sparkle in her eye, and I see that it’s Martha. And I’m like, I’ve met her around the way [blows kiss], and she leaves, and she comes back in, and she walks up to our table… She looks at me, and she goes, I wait ’til every Sunday morning to watch your show; 12:01, I am watching your show.’ And then she looks at my daughter, and she goes, ‘Your mom is a badass,'” Larter told TV Insider.

“Everyone I love, from people working the valet to Martha Stewart, [is] watching this show. That’s just cool. You don’t usually get that wide of a span of an audience,” she said.

Larter stars in Landman as Angela, the ex-wife and current fiancée of Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), with whom she shares two children, Cooper (Jacob Lofland) and Ainsley (Michelle Randolph). Angela is the resident spitfire of the series, commanding a lot of the series’ signature wild one-liners and hosting eventful theme dinners, fit with zany costumes and lots of drama. Season 2 has only seen the character’s personality blossom more, with fun new senior citizen home adventures, including a very lucrative casino trip. She’s also been grappling with the woes of having her teenage daughter prepare to live away from home, at college, which has brought out the emotional depth of the character.

A teaser for the upcoming Season 2 finale is a bit ominous for her and the entire Norris family, as Tommy, after being fired by Cami (Demi Moore), gets a dark warning from Gallino (Andy Garcia), who says, “If you lose this, the thing that you love the most, that’s the first thing I’ll take.” Dun dun dunnnnn….

Landman, Sunday, Paramount+