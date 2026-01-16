What To Know Daniel Stern was fired from the ABC comedy pilot Do You Want Kids? after being charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

The network will recast Stern’s role as the family patriarch, following his recent legal troubles and upcoming court date.

Many fans on social media criticized the decision to fire Stern, arguing that the punishment was too severe for a consensual misdemeanor offense.

Home Alone star Daniel Stern has been dropped from the ABC pilot Do You Want Kids? days after he was charged with one misdemeanor count of soliciting prostitution.

According to Deadline, the 68-year-old actor will no longer be part of the Rachel Bloom and Rory Scovel comedy, in which he was set to play Freddy, the family patriarch. The network and producing studio from 20th television will be recasting the series-regular role, per Deadline.

The firing comes after Stern was charged with a single misdemeanor charge of engaging or agreeing to engage in prostitution on Monday (January 12) at a Camarillo hotel in Ventura County, California. According to TMZ, he was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday (January 13), but the arraignment has now been moved to February 6.

If convicted, Stern could face up to six months in jail and up to $1,000 in fines.

Stern is best known for playing ‘wet bandit’ Marv Murchins in Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) and Phil Berquist in City Slickers (1991) and City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994). On television, he voiced Dilbert, starred in the WGN drama Manhattan, and, most recently, played Eli Hobson in 10 episodes of Apple TV+’s sci-fi drama For All Mankind.

Fans took to social media to react to the recent news, with many arguing that the firing was too harsh a punishment.

“How is that even a crime? And how is it worth sacking someone over?” wrote one Reddit user.

“He made the horrible mistake of not having a camera set up so it could be porn, which qualifies as legal. This country is a joke,” said another.

Another quipped, “Let Marv get laid in peace.”

“Oh for the love of god. Who cares? It was a consenting adult,” another added.

“We live in a world where this man engages in sex for cash with consent and gets fired and will probably be ostracized,” said one commenter. “And, the leader of the once free world is a convicted felon, alleged rapist, misogynist, fascist, overall piece of s***, and is sitting pretty and looking for another term in office.”

“Some are saying it’s because he was married but I’m pretty sure he’s not the only married dude that has done this. Not the first, won’t be the last,” said another.

Stern has been married to actress Laure Mattos since 1980. The couple shares three children, one of whom is California State Senator Henry Stern.

Another wrote, “Was it consensual? Was the worker an adult? if the answer is yes to both this doesn’t warrant firing.”

“So he was charged with a misdemeanor for soliciting paid consensual sex with an adult. Yeah it’s illegal, but I don’t see it as a good reason to fire him. You keep guys around for much worse,” said another.

The upcoming ABC pilot, Do You Want Kids?, was co-written by Bloom and her husband Dan Gregor. The show centers on a couple, Rosie (Bloom) and Alex (Scovel), who have a baby in one universe and no children in another.