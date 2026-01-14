How Many Times Has Kiefer Sutherland Been Arrested?

Martin Holmes
Comments
Kiefer Sutherland
Darren Arthur/Getty Images for GEA

What To Know

  • Kiefer Sutherland was recently arrested in Hollywood for allegedly assaulting and threatening a ride-share driver.
  • Sutherland has a history of legal troubles, including multiple DUI arrests, with consequences ranging from community service to jail time.
  • He has also faced assault allegations, notably a 2009 incident in Manhattan where he reportedly head-butted a fashion designer.

Kiefer Sutherland was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning (January 12) for allegedly assaulting and threatening a ride-share driver.

The alleged incident took place at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Hollywood, with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) saying the 24 actor “entered a ride-share vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats” at approximately 12:15 AM PST on Monday. The victim was not injured.

Sutherland was released after paying a $50,000 bond. He is due to appear in court on February 2. As of writing, neither the actor nor his representatives have commented on the incident.

The arrest is the latest in a long history of legal troubles for the Designated Survivor star.

DUI Arrests

Sutherland’s first arrest came in 1989, according to People, after he was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol. He reportedly also faced charges of carrying a concealed and loaded weapon, though those were later dropped after The Lost Boys actor pleaded no contest to alcohol-related reckless driving.

Four years later, in 1993, Sutherland was again arrested for DUI, where he again pleaded no contest and performed over 200 hours of community service instead of accepting a 12 day jail sentence.

It was over a decade until the star’s next arrest, which came in 2004, when another DUI saw him slapped with five years’ probation. Sutherland violated that probation in 2007, when he was again arrested on suspicion of DUI and given a 48-day prison sentence. He also paid a fine and entered an alcohol treatment program.

Kiefer Sutherland 2007 mugshot

Kiefer Sutherland 2007 mugshot; Glendale City Police Department via Getty Images

“I’m deeply sorry for the disappointment and distress this has caused my family, friends and co-workers on 24 and at 20th Century Fox,” Sutherland said in a statement following his 2007 arrest, per the Daily Mail. “I appreciate the support and concern that has been extended to me these last weeks both personally and professionally.”

Then, in 2017, the LAPD picked Sutherland up after he was spotted making an illegal U-turn in Hollywood. He subsequently failed a sobriety test and was booked in jail before being released on $25,000 bail.

Assault Charges

In addition to his DUI charges, Sutherland was accused of assault in Manhattan in 2009. According to the New York Times, no arrest warrant was issued, but the Stand By Me actor turned himself into police.

Per CNN, the complaint alleged that Sutherland head-butted designer Jack McCollough at The Mercer Hotel in SoHo following a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Sutherland was due to appear in court to face charges, but after he and McCollough later released a joint statement, in which Sutherland apologized, the charges were dropped.

