Daniel Stern was cited for soliciting prostitution last month, according to a new report.

The Home Alone actor was cited at a hotel in Camarillo, California, on December 10, for allegedly trying to hire an escort, per TMZ. But law enforcement told the site that Stern was given a ticket and not arrested.

Soliciting a prostitute is a misdemeanor in California, and those convicted face up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine, the New York Post reports.

Stern is best known for playing burglar Marv in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. He also starred in the City Slickers film franchise and voiced adult Kevin Arnold on the TV series The Wonder Years and the title character on Dilbert.

Stern recently got the chance to revisit his most famous role when the owners of the Home Alone house in Winnetka, Illinois — the residence used for exterior shots in the 1990 film and its 1992 sequel and recently sold for more than $5.5 million — commissioned him to create a sculpture of Marv and the tarantula that Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) sics on him in the first Home Alone movie.

“I got a call from the people who own the Home Alone house,” Stern told People in an interview shared online last month. “And I’m a sculptor [and] they asked if I would do a sculpture for the house. So I’m creating a sculpture of me and the spider. Which is gonna be kind of crazy — so it’ll be at the Home Alone house, so that spider — whatever his name was, ‘Charlie’ — is being immortalized in bronze.”

He added, “It’s been fun, though. It’s been really fun, and, you know, it was so sweet to think of it. I mean, it’ll be done in a couple of months, but it’s so sweet to think of it in that house — these folks love that house so much and love the movie so much.”

Stern’s latest onscreen roles came in the TV shows Shrill, in which he played Bill Easton, father of Aidy Bryant’s Annie Easton, and For All Mankind, in which he played NASA administrator Eli Hobson.