‘History’s Deadliest’: Host Ving Rhames on Why His New Killer Show Moved Him

What To Know Ving Rhames hosts the new History Channel series History’s Deadliest.

The actor explains how and why he got involved in the project.

He also reflects on his 40-year career in movies such as Pulp Fiction and Mission: Impossible.

Ving Rhames has played some nefarious figures in his career. Perhaps, none bigger than crime boss Marsellus Wallace in Pulp Fiction. However, for his new History’s Deadliest with Ving Rhames, the Golden Globe winner hosts a look at some of the world’s most prolific and powerful real-life killers. And not only of the human kind.

We’re talking about everything from lethal weapons and epic battles to violent plagues to natural disasters. All kinds of fatal instances are tackled through the 10-part History Channel series, produced by Propagate Content. Talking heads combined with some of the most shocking visuals bring viewers a look at the people, places, and occurrences that altered the global landscape and changed civilization forever. Many of the stories told through the show could be right out of a movie starring the actor.

The January 26 premiere also centers on much of Mother Nature’s fury and natural disasters. Among them the 1923 earthquake that set off a fiery chain of events that devastated Tokyo, the 1900 hurricane that toppled Galveston, monstrous fire that burned through northeast Wisconsin, and more. In the next episode, the overarching theme is how one spark can cause catastrophe like the Hindenburg disaster and Krakatoa’s violent 1883 eruption.

Here Rhames opens up about his takeaways from the project. The 66-year-old also reflects back on his more than four decades in the industry.

How did this opportunity come about for History’s Deadliest?

Ving Rhames: They approached me. I read the script, and as I found out about it, I thought it was very interesting. And it really made me think about man’s inhumanity to man. Not only this, but how we do on this soil and how that lives and affects life.

This show really delves into different elements and circumstances from weather to plagues to weapons. Was there any aspect of the show you were particularly excited about exploring?

Honestly, I was excited about all of it being tackled because I think they really dove deeply with what happened on land. What the Americans did in reference to the Native American Indians. Well, in any of their actions, they affect the land in different ways. What Germans did in Germany affected Germans. What America did with slavery affected the land. That aspect of the show affected me, and I was very moved by it…If you do a certain amount of evil on certain soil, how does that affect the soil? The evil doesn’t just go away. So, where does it go?…I didn’t know about most of the [topics] going in here, but as I got into it, that really did affect me.

How do you approach hosting compared to movies and other shows?

I try to be as truthful as possible. With whatever the story is, it’s about being as truthful as possible. To host, it was fun. Filming the show was also very educational.

Are you a big history buff?

Somewhat, yes. Man’s inhumanity to man has always been fascinating to me.

What do you think people will walk away with from watching this?

They will receive a lot of knowledge they don’t know. I would say a lot of what they see is shocking because a lot of us, including myself, don’t really know what happened in certain places. I was moved by that.

How do you look at your career these days? You look to be as busy as ever.

I’ve been very fortunate. This is my 40th year of acting professionally. I’ve been very fortunate that I have worked all 40 years. So, I have no complaints.

It was 30 years ago where you were in the first Mission: Impossible. You closed that chapter of playing Luther last year. How do you take that in?

I really don’t give it much thought. I just thank God I was able to work as long as I have so far.

You’ve done a lot of TV shows where it was one episode here and there, maybe some recurring. Any of them you wish you’d been on set more because of the people or the show or character itself?

Maybe in the beginning ER. ER I wish I was on more. I knew a lot of the actors, which I loved. Eriq La Salle was one. Eriq La Salle was probably my best friend back then.

What goes into choosing roles?

I look at my growth as an actor.

What’s the one thing you’ve done that people stop you in public for most?

I’d say Pulp Fiction. Pulp Fiction, I’m recognized all around the world. So, it’s pretty common for me.

Being in the business for 40 years, how would you describe how it is now in the industry compared to when you started?

When I started, actors were much more trained than they are now.

Is there anyone in particular you like to watch these days?

The guy who plays Adam Clayton Powell Jr. on Godfather of Harlem. Giancarlo Esposito, I enjoyed his work.

Is there one role you haven’t played that you’ve always wanted to?

I’ve always wanted to play Martin Luther King Jr. That’s the role I would like to play. If you read up on the history of Martin Luther King, he was one of the greatest men ever. He was a man that affects me as history is concerned. It’s Martin Luther King and Jesus Christ.

Deadliest with Ving Rhames premiere, January 26, 10/9c, History Channel