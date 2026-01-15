‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Finally Answers the Millin & Ndugu Question — Are You Happy With the Result?

What To Know The latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy finally resolved the question of whether Jules Millin and Winston Ndugu would become a romantic item.

Plus, Jo Wilson had a tough time with postpartum hormones as the twins continued to recover in the NICU.

[Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 Episode 8, “Heavy on Me.”]

Grey’s Anatomy usually answers any “will they or won’t they” romance questions with an all-caps punctuated “YES,” but not this time.

Thursday’s (January 15) new episode picked up where the last one left off, with Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) enjoying a bit of fame for his celebratory podcast appearance with Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and deciding whether to spend more time with the OB nurse, Freya (Genesis Corvo), who he got friendly with after performing Jo’s (Camilla Luddington) successful C-section.

Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) took her frustrations about it out on Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) and Benson Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.), but really, her irritation was about Winston… and her own boredom.

In the end, after flinging her feelings at others all day, she went to the bar and had a very tender talk with Winston, in which he sized her up with precision to say she’s not aloof, she’s just “discerning,” protecting herself, and that she “doesn’t suffer any fools.” Alas, before she could respond to tell him something — presumably that she’d been protecting her own heart by not pursuing him — once Freya came in, his attention was officially redirected. The good news? Millin was finally ready to take a risk with someone else and entertained the company of a very handsome stranger who joined her table. In other words, this one was a rare “they won’t” for a potential Grey’s coupling. Is that the right result?

Elsewhere in the episode, Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) decided to have prostate surgery after talking to Catherine’s (Debbie Allen) visiting associate, Dr. Kaplan (guest star Jamie-Lynn Sigler), who explained how losing her ability to stand and perform surgeries with her hands due to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis became more of a “pivot” than an ending.

Meanwhile, Jo dealt with postpartum hormone surges as the twins — whose names were announced as Hattie and Peyton — continued recovering in the NICU. After meeting a fellow preemie mom who suffered a collapse, Jo was powerless to help and had a meltdown that only Link (Chris Carmack) could understand.

Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Owen (Kevin McKidd), with the help of Simone and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho), made a big save that inspired Owen to propose ambulance ride-alongs for the interns as a teaching tactic. Is this going to inspire the next Station 19-style action?

