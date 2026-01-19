‘Today’s Jenna Bush Hager Shares Adorable 2016 Throwback Pics of Kids & Husband

What To Know Jenna Bush Hager joined in the 2016 social media trends by sharing throwback photos of herself and her family.

Fans shared their love for Bush’s trip down memory lane via social media.

Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones shared photos of their 16-year-old selves on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.

Jenna Bush Hager nailed a current social media trend by sharing adorable throwback pics of her family.

Social media users are currently looking back at 2016 online, posting photos of their favorite moments and memories from a decade ago. Bush Hager joined the trend with her Thursday, January 15, Instagram post, sharing sweet snaps of herself, her husband, Henry Hager, and their daughters Mila, 12, and Poppy, 10, from 2016.

“2016–two babes, same man, lots of love,” Bush Hager wrote alongside a montage of photos, the first of which was a cute photo of herself holding a then-baby Poppy. The post’s second photo was of Bush Hager snuggling up to her husband on the New York City subway, followed by a pic of the family of four at a pumpkin patch. Other photos included individual snaps of Bush Hager with Mila and Poppy, as well as a selfie she took with her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, and a friend.

Bush Hager’s post did not feature any photos of her and Hager’s 6-year-old son, Hal, as he was born in 2019. (The couple, who wed in 2008, welcomed Mila in 2013 and Poppy in 2015.)

Fans and celebrities gushed over Bush Hager’s throwback family photos in the post’s comments. “My Queen ❤️ You are a good woman, a great mama and wife and a bad a**! ♥️♥️,” wrote Leslie Bibb, who cohosted several episodes of Today With Jenna & Friends with Bush Hager last year.

One fan commented, “Baby Mila & Poppy!!! 🥹🩷.” Another user added, “Love those little babes❤️.” Someone else shared, “Blessed ❤️Beautiful family :).”

Bush Hager’s family photos weren’t the only throwback snaps fans were treated to on Thursday. On that morning’s episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, she and her cohost, Sheinelle Jones, shared photos of themselves as teens while reflecting on what they were like at 16.

“I was fun at 16. I don’t know that I was hot,” Bush Hager said as a photo of her younger self appeared onscreen. Jones was surprised at how much Bush Hager resembled Mila in the image. “It’s literally your child,” Jones joked of teen Bush Hager.

Bush Hager went on to recall her and Barbara’s Sweet 16 celebration, sharing that their parents — former president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush — surprised them with a birthday breakfast before school.

“My mom was like, ‘Dad’s in a meeting. Go say goodbye to him.’ So, we went downstairs, and they had invited all of our friends for a pancake breakfast,” Bush Hager shared, noting that her two crushes at the time were also in attendance.

“They were sitting next to me. One on one side, one on the other!” Bush Hager stated. “Laura didn’t play back then!”

