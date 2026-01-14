James Holzhauer Speaks Out After Ken Jennings Makes Political Statements

Brittany Sims
Comments
Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer
Jeopardy, Inc!

J!Study Jeopardy! Score Tracker and Daily Trivia

$29.99
Buy Now

Former Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer has let his opinion be known about political statements Ken Jennings made on social media platform BlueSky. Jennings bashed the current political climate in America in a post on January 6.

“America is always like ‘ok, but the NEXT regime change will work,’ like when I ‘cut out carbs’ briefly every January,” Jennings wrote on BlueSky. Jennings then followed up his statement on January 7 with “The ‘prosecute the former regime at every level’ candidate has my vote in 2028.”

In response to getting backlash from some folks, Jennings wrote, “This kind of thing does point out a real ethical dilemma: block or mute?” He then elaborated on his answer in a series of follow-up posts, including this:

“It’s totally understandable if you’re dooming about any facet of the American experiment right now. So your feelings are ‘valid’ in the sense that they represent real anxiety, and I get that. But to vent that anxiety in other people’s spaces is wrong for three reasons: First, it’s factually wrong. There will be elections in 2026 and 2028 under Trump, just like there were elections last year under Trump and during his first term. This, despite one of the two major parties now harboring a lot of anti-democratic elements and ideas.”

Amid calls from some people on social media for Jeopardy! bosses to silence Ken Jennings or even fire him, James Holzhauer chimed in with his take, laughing at the notion that the show would even consider getting rid of the much-loved host.

Holzahauer took a screenshot of the New York Post’s tweet that quoted Jennings. Under the tweet, an X user wrote, “Never watched Jeopardy!. Definitely not watching it now.”

To that, Holzhauer replied, “Tough choice for Sony. Fire Ken Jennings OR alienate a rando who doesn’t watch Jeopardy!, causing him to continue not watching.”

Many Jeopardy! fans replied to Holzhauer’s tweet, agreeing with him. “I have a feeling that anyone who is offended by Ken’s thoughts probably never watched Jeopardy or gotten many questions right,” one tweeted.

“I’d make a wager that the vast majority of Jeopardy!’s serious audience would agree with Ken Jennings,” said another.

Ken Jennings Makes Bold Claim About Fred Flintstone & Barney Rubble’s Sexuality
Related

Ken Jennings Makes Bold Claim About Fred Flintstone & Barney Rubble’s Sexuality

“If they fire Ken over this ,I will never watch Wheel [of Fortune] or Jeopardy! again,” a third added.

“What??? Ken doesn’t get an opinion??? We ALL get an opinion… you can’t handle Jeopardy… turn the channel,” a fan wrote.

“Just occurred to me. I need to watch Jeopardy! more,” a fan tweeted.

“Lmaoo to say you’ve never watched Jeopardy! is not a flex,” one last fan wrote.

However, some fans agreed that Jennings should stay silent over controversial subjects since Jeopardy! is a “place to escape politics.”

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Jeopardy! key art

This… Is… Jeopardy!

Get absolutely everything about Jeopardy! in your inbox!

Syndicated

Game Show

1984–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Jeopardy! ›

Jeopardy!

James Holzhauer

Ken Jennings




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Muir, Tony Dokoupil, and Tom Llamas
1
CBS, NBC & ABC Evening News Ratings Show Huge Swing: How’s Tony Dokoupil Doing?
Oprah Winfrey on the January 13, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.'
2
Oprah Winfrey Reveals Health Challenges From Weight Loss Drugs
CBS Evening News host Tony Dokoupil interviewed President Donald Trump on January 13
3
‘CBS Evening News’ Viewers React After Trump’s Interview With Tony Dokoupil
WILL TRENT - “Love Takes Time” - When Will disappears and is presumed dead, the team scrambles for answers. As Angie questions the evidence, it becomes clear something isn’t adding up, while Will, trapped and wounded, races to outsmart his captor. TUESDAY, JAN. 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Lynsey Weatherspoon) GREG GERMANN, RAMÓN RODRIGUEZ
4
‘Will Trent’: Ramón Rodríguez on James Ulster’s ‘Dark & Twisted’ Message to Will
Billy Miller, Jason Thompson
5
Jason Thompson Shares Billy Miller’s Touching Words to Him Ahead of His ‘Y&R’ Debut