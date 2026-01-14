James Holzhauer Speaks Out After Ken Jennings Makes Political Statements

Former Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer has let his opinion be known about political statements Ken Jennings made on social media platform BlueSky. Jennings bashed the current political climate in America in a post on January 6.

“America is always like ‘ok, but the NEXT regime change will work,’ like when I ‘cut out carbs’ briefly every January,” Jennings wrote on BlueSky. Jennings then followed up his statement on January 7 with “The ‘prosecute the former regime at every level’ candidate has my vote in 2028.”

In response to getting backlash from some folks, Jennings wrote, “This kind of thing does point out a real ethical dilemma: block or mute?” He then elaborated on his answer in a series of follow-up posts, including this:

“It’s totally understandable if you’re dooming about any facet of the American experiment right now. So your feelings are ‘valid’ in the sense that they represent real anxiety, and I get that. But to vent that anxiety in other people’s spaces is wrong for three reasons: First, it’s factually wrong. There will be elections in 2026 and 2028 under Trump, just like there were elections last year under Trump and during his first term. This, despite one of the two major parties now harboring a lot of anti-democratic elements and ideas.”

Amid calls from some people on social media for Jeopardy! bosses to silence Ken Jennings or even fire him, James Holzhauer chimed in with his take, laughing at the notion that the show would even consider getting rid of the much-loved host.

tough choice for Sony fire Ken Jennings OR alienate a rando who doesn’t watch Jeopardy, causing him to continue not watching pic.twitter.com/wpOx9hZLqf — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 8, 2026

Holzahauer took a screenshot of the New York Post’s tweet that quoted Jennings. Under the tweet, an X user wrote, “Never watched Jeopardy!. Definitely not watching it now.”

To that, Holzhauer replied, “Tough choice for Sony. Fire Ken Jennings OR alienate a rando who doesn’t watch Jeopardy!, causing him to continue not watching.”

Many Jeopardy! fans replied to Holzhauer’s tweet, agreeing with him. “I have a feeling that anyone who is offended by Ken’s thoughts probably never watched Jeopardy or gotten many questions right,” one tweeted.

“I’d make a wager that the vast majority of Jeopardy!’s serious audience would agree with Ken Jennings,” said another.

“If they fire Ken over this ,I will never watch Wheel [of Fortune] or Jeopardy! again,” a third added.

“What??? Ken doesn’t get an opinion??? We ALL get an opinion… you can’t handle Jeopardy… turn the channel,” a fan wrote.

“Just occurred to me. I need to watch Jeopardy! more,” a fan tweeted.

“Lmaoo to say you’ve never watched Jeopardy! is not a flex,” one last fan wrote.

However, some fans agreed that Jennings should stay silent over controversial subjects since Jeopardy! is a “place to escape politics.”