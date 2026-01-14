Since November 2025, Guy Fieri has been dealing with a physical issue that’s left him wheelchair-bound. He first shared news of the incident ahead of Thanksgiving, and has been giving updates in the months since.

Scroll down to learn more about what happened to the Food Network star and where his recovery is at today.

Why is Guy Fieri in a wheelchair?

Fieri is in a wheelchair and using crutches because he tore the quad muscle in his leg in half.

He opened up about the injury in an interview with Fox News Digital and revealed that it happened while he was filming his new show, Flavor Town Food Fight.

How did Guy Fieri hurt his leg?

Fieri injured his leg by slipping down a set of steps. “One foot went forward and the other got caught on the threshold,” he explained. “So, you know, it extended me out. I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself…”

He revealed that his doctor told him he’d never seen “a tear [like this] in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half” before.

Fieri had to have immediate surgery after the fall to ensure that his muscles would not “recede.” As he explained, “You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded.”

Has Guy Fieri recovered from his injury?

No, Fieri is not fully recovered from his injury yet. However, when he appeared on Entertainment Tonight in January 2026, he confirmed that he hopes to be “75%” back to normal by the time he hosts his Super Bowl tailgate party on February 8.

Fieri initially said he would be grounded for about eight weeks. “Eight weeks of no weight on it, crutches and a cast, and then the rehab, which to me – I want to get after it as fast as possible,” he said. “[My doctor’s] like, ‘You know, as much as you want to get back to being Guy, you’re going to really have to go through [it].'”

As of press time, he still hasn’t started full physical therapy yet. “Couple more weeks and I’ll get to start full PT and get back to me,” he confirmed in the ET interview.