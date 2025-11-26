Guy Fieri Shares Health Update After Gruesome On Set Injury Leaves Him in Wheelchair

What To Know Guy Fieri suffered a severe quad muscle tear after slipping on set while filming his new show, requiring emergency surgery and leaving him in a wheelchair.

The injury forced the production crew to adapt with creative filming techniques to continue the show during Fieri’s recovery.

This Thanksgiving, Fieri’s sons will handle the cooking for their large family gathering while he supervises from his wheelchair.

Food Network star Guy Fieri will have no choice but to take a load off this Thanksgiving after a nasty injury on set has left him in a wheelchair for the next eight weeks.

The Guy’s Grocery Games host opened up about his accident in an interview with Fox News Digital on Monday (November 24), explaining how he “slipped down a set of steps” and tore his quad muscle while in the middle of shooting a new show.

“One foot went forward, and the other foot got caught on the threshold,” he told the outlet. “So, you know, it extended me out. I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself, the giveaway point, and the doctor said he’s never seen — you know, in 20 years — he hasn’t seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half. Yeah, it sucked.”

Fieri said he was rushed to the hospital after the fall and underwent emergency surgery to ensure his muscles didn’t “recede.”

“You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle, and it exploded,” he explained.

The celebrity chef was filming his new show, Flavor Town Food Fight, when the incident happened. Because of his injury, Fieri revealed the crew had to get “creative” in how they continued the show.

“We’ve got everybody in town and all the chefs there and 125 people on set – and everybody’s ready to go – and I’m in surgery,” he shared. “So, we figured out how to pivot through it and to have some creative filming techniques.”

Now he’s recovering at his ranch, though he said the injury has been a “damper” because he’s so used to enjoying the outdoors. It also means he won’t be able to help out in the kitchen this Thanksgiving.

“I’m on crutches and in a wheelchair,” Fieri stated. “I mean, I have to stay off it and the whole thing. I can’t walk on it for eight weeks.”

Instead, Fieri’s sons, Hunter, Ryder, and Jules, will be taking over the cooking duties.

“They all know how to cook. And now it’s gonna be me quarterbacking from the wheelchair and telling them what to do,” Fieri joked. “And we cook for about 40 people up here. So it’s going to be an adventure.”