Guy Fieri‘s birthday tribute for his youngest son, Ryder, has Food Network fans feeling old.

Fieri took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 31, to celebrate Ryder’s 20th birthday. “Happy 20th birthday to my son @_ryderfieri,” he captioned the tribute. “You are an amazing son, a hard working student, a devoted boyfriend, and an awesome terrorizing little brother.”

He added, “I know you didn’t always appreciate your Dec 31st bday when you were younger… but now I think your perspective has changed lol. Love you Ryder. Mom, the entire family and I are so proud of you on all levels. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!”

Fieri’s post featured several photos of himself and Ryder with family and friends, as well as a funny video of Ryder standing on Fieri’s back while wakeboarding. (Fieri shares Ryder and his eldest son, Hunter, 29, with his wife, Lori, whom he wed in 1995. The couple also raised Fieri’s nephew, Jules, following his sister Morgan’s death in 2011.)

Several Food Network stars sent Ryder birthday well-wishes in the post’s comments. “Happy 20th Ryder!” wrote Stephanie Izard. Lee Anne Wong commented, “Happy 20th @_ryderfieri ❤️🎂🎉.”

“Happiest of birthdays @_ryderfieri 🎂,” wrote Simon Majumdar, while Jet Tila added, “And many more!”

Fans, meanwhile, couldn’t believe Ryder is now two decades old. “This makes me feel so old! We have literally watched this man grow from a little kid! Happy birthday Ryder!❤️❤️❤️,” one Instagram user commented, to which another fan replied, “My thoughts exactly!!😳.”

“Dude! Ryder is 20?? WTF!” a different fan exclaimed. Someone else shared, “Cannot believe he is 20. HAPPY BIRTHDAY RYDER.” Another user commented, “Happy birthday Ryder! 🎉🎂🎼🎉. How are you 20 already?!!”

Fans over on Facebook were just as surprised by how much Ryder has grown up. “Wow,seems I just saw him running up and down the aisles of G.G.G. a little tike,” one person stated. “Now I see him as an amazing young man. HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂.”

“Whoa what!?!? 20 yrs old no way….Happy Birthday Ryder 🎂🥳🎉🎊,” another person posted, while someone else wrote, “Can’t believe he’s 20, he’s still supposed to be about 10…….lol.”

Ryder is no stranger to Food Network fans, as he has appeared on several of his dad’s shows over the years, including Guy’s Big Bite, Guy’s Family Road Trip, Guy! Hawaiian Style, Guy’s Grocery Games, Guy’s All-American Road Trip, and Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. According to his IMDb profile, Ryder has also worked behind the scenes as a camera operator for several episodes of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

Ryder began studying hospitality at San Diego State University in 2024. “He works for the basketball team over there at San Diego State, and the commitment that he has working on that team — getting up early and going to all that — he really loves it,” Fieri told People in January 2025. “He’s really tuned in. He’s doing great.”