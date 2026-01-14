‘Wheel of Fortune’: Irish Disco Dancer Loses $73,000 on ‘Mindbogging’ Puzzle

An Irish disco dancer lost out on taking home $73,000 on Wheel of Fortune on January 13. Fans thought the puzzle was “mindboggling.”

Shibby Daly, from Charlotte, North Carolina, played against Rob Baker, from Palatine, Illinois, and Joelle Joseph, from Los Angeles, California. Daly is originally from Ireland and has been living in America for 27 years. She used to be a champion disco dancer in Ireland.

Daly solved both of the tossups, giving her the lead with $3,000. After landing on the Collette wedge for a trip to Hawaii, Baker, a crossword puzzle writer, solved “Like Money In The Bank” for $10,650.

The crossword puzzle writer did not solve the Crossword Puzzle in “Say Cheese.” Instead, Daly solved “Blue, Brie, Feta, Provolone” for $4,400.

Joseph, a Haitian Compas dance teacher, solved most of the letters in the Prize Puzzle. However, she landed on Bankrupt, and the turn moved to Daly, who solved “Screaming At The Top of My Lungs.” She won trips to Spain, France, and Italy, giving her $18,398.

Daly solved two of the three Triple Toss-Ups, putting $4,000 more into her bank. Baker solved the third one, giving him an extra $2,000.

Daly solved the final puzzle — “My Favorite Perk At Work” — adding $5,700 to her bank. This gave her a final total of $28,098.

Baker had a total of $12,650. Joseph didn’t win any money, so Wheel of Fortune gave her $1,000.

Daly advanced to the Bonus Round and chose “Food & Drink.” She danced solo in the Bonus Round, not bringing anyone with her.

The game show contestant was given “R,S,T,L,N, and E” from Wheel of Fortune. Daly chose “M,D,K, and A” to round out her puzzle.

The puzzle then looked like “_ _ _ED _ _NE_DE_.” As the clock counted down, Daly guessed the first word as “Fried.”

It turned out to be “Cubed Honeydew.” She lost out on taking home an additional $45,000 as well as a trip to Finland.

“That was going to be a hard one to get,” host Ryan Seacrest said.

Fans took to the comments of the YouTube video, where it was posted, to share their confusion. “Tonight’s bonus round puzzle was just as mind-boggling as yesterday’s bonus round puzzle. Two tough bonus round puzzles in a row,” one of them said.

“Yeah, that was a budget mode puzzle for the second night in a row. No one is getting this without the right letters called,” another commented.

“Another tough puzzle tonight,” a third added.

“Dumbest/most impossible puzzle ever,” a fan wrote.

“I got Honeydew, but not Cubed,” one last fan said.