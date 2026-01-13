‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Give Verdict on Worst Bonus Round Category

We’d like to solve a debate. Wheel of Fortune fans have debated what Bonus Round category is the worst, and it has come down to two. They also all agreed on which one is the best.

While the Wheel of Fortune contestants have no say over what their puzzle will be, they do have a say in what category they choose and four letters to help them. Some of the most common categories for the Bonus Round puzzle are Phrase, Thing, Person, Place, Event, Food & Drink, What Are You Doing?, Living Thing, and On the Map.

The Bonus Round happens after one game show contestant wins the game and has the chance to win even more money. An envelope with a dollar amount or a car is blindly picked, and if they solve the puzzle, they win that prize in addition to the money and prizes they have already accumulated.

However, some fans think that if contestants didn’t choose the same category all the time, they would have a better chance at winning.

“When a contestant picks ‘thing’ as their bonus round category,” a Reddit user wrote, along with a photo of a man looking down and holding onto his forehead in frustration. “Thing” and “Phrase” seemed to be the two most hated ones.

“I always love hearing the audience gasp when they pick that category 😂,” one Reddit user said.

“Omg, thank you, I tell my husband all the time. ‘Thing’ could be anything! No!” another commented.

“It will never be anything logical,” a third added.

However, other fans debated that “Phrase” is worse. “PHRASE is the absolute worst! I think the producers or whoever comes up with the puzzles have a pretty broad definition of what counts as a phrase,” one Reddit user commented.

“The phrases they pick are so bonkers,” replied another.

“Phrase is the worst. The success rate is pretty poor on it,” a Wheel fan said.

“For me, phrase, it annoys me that they always pick Phrase,” said one fan.

The fans agreed that “What Are You Doing?” and “Food & Drink” are the easiest.

What do you think is the worst Wheel of Fortune Bonus Round category? How about the best? Let us know in the comments.