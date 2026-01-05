Erin & Ben Napier Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday as ‘Home Town’ Returns for Season 10

What To Know Erin Napier took to social media to celebrate her and Ben Napier’s daughter Helen’s 8th birthday.

Fans and celebrities sent Helen their own birthday messages in the post’s comments.

Helen’s birthday came one day before the Season 10 premiere of Erin and Ben’s HGTV series, Home Town.

Before celebrating the release of Home Town Season 10, Erin and Ben Napier celebrated their eldest daughter Helen’s 8th birthday.

“Our big girl turned 8 yesterday. Which makes her older than Bluey, who is 7. Bluey, whom we started watching the month her baby sister was born. Who is now 4.5,” Erin captioned a Sunday, January 4, Instagram post. “Time is flying, and these days Helen mostly cares about Barbies and tumbling, ballet and journaling, surfing, painting and becoming a veterinarian someday. My baby is such a young lady suddenly. 🎈 🎂.”

Erin’s post included several photos of Helen, none of which showed her face. The post’s first slide featured a sweet pic of Helen using her Barbie doll as a reference for a painting, followed by pics of her playing with friends, a snap of her from behind, and a shot of her pink-and-blue birthday cookie cake.

Fans flooded the post’s comments section with birthday messages for Helen, with one user writing, “Happy Birthday Helen! (Not sure how much hang time she’s gonna get in Laurel, but love she’s a beach girl).” Erin replied to the comment, stating, “We get to go to the beach and surf a lot!”

“Journaling 🥹 She’s so grown! Happy birthday, sweet Helen!!” another user wrote, while someone else shared, “Happy birthday to Helen! Buuuut HOW is she 8?! 🥺.” A different commenter posted, “8!!!! Wow time is really flying! Happy Birthday Miss Helen!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

The Pioneer Woman‘s Ree Drummond also sent Helen a birthday message, commenting, “She is a wonder. ❤️ Happy birthday, Helen!!”

Erin and Ben welcomed Helen in January 2018, nearly 10 years after they tied the knot in November 2008. Their family continued to grow with the birth of their second daughter, Mae, in May 2021.

Helen celebrated her 8th birthday just one day before Home Town returned for its milestone 10th season on HGTV. Erin commemorated the show’s premiere in another Instagram post on Sunday.

“Our first project was so massive we worked on it across 6 months and it will be the first two episodes of the season,” she wrote alongside Season 10 behind-the-scenes snaps. “Our friends the Galahers had done everything they could to save their grand, historic, multi-generational heirloom home in bursts of savings and trial and error by contractors who said it needed to be torn down, but we know nothing is beyond salvation if you love it enough.”

In an exclusive interview with TV Insider ahead of the show’s return, Erin said it’s “very hard to believe” that Home Town has lasted 10 seasons. “Who would ever imagine that you would live in Laurel, Mississippi, and make a TV show about it,” she shared. “And not just a few episodes, but more than a hundred. It’s incredible.”

Home Town Season 10, New Episodes, Sundays, 8/7c, HGTV