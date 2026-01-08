Erin & Ben Napier Drop Big News About ‘Home Town’s HGTV Future

What To Know Erin and Ben Napier teased their HGTV future following several show cancellations in 2025.

The couple have been HGTV mainstays since Home Town premiered in 2016.

Home Town returned for its milestone 10th season earlier this month.

Erin and Ben Napier have remained a constant on HGTV amid a year of programming changes.

The network surprised viewers by canceling several home renovation series in 2025, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas. Erin and Ben, meanwhile, aired Season 9 of Home Town last year and recently returned for the show’s 10th season premiere on Sunday, January 4.

In the wake of the cancellations, Erin and Ben opened up about what lies in store for their own HGTV future. “Everything is fleeting. We’re just lucky,” Erin shared in a recent interview with TooFab. Ben added, “This is a weird time for TV and a lot of people within the industry have asked us questions like this, and we don’t know why our show is still on. It’s probably because so many people watch it and love it and connect with it. And we are grateful for that.”

Ben noted, “At the end of the day, Erin and I feel like we are getting up every day and going to a normal job and going to work. And we love the people that we work with. We love what we get to do. Every day is a little bit different, and that’s taking out the big picture, which is this is an international television show.”

Erin said that sometimes she and Ben forget that they are even working on a TV show. “People watch what we do. We don’t even think about that part,” she told the outlet. Ben agreed, stating, “We don’t think about the big picture of it. It’s always about what’s right in front of us.”

As for their future on HGTV? “We don’t know what TV is going to look like in a year, much less five years, 10 years from now,” Ben said. “It looks very different than it did 10 years ago when we started doing this. But our day-to-day looks the same.”

He continued, “You can’t hold on to anything. It’s all fleeting. It’s all, one day, going to come to an end. And we, luckily, work with a production company who, that was the way they set up TV for us. They said, ‘This may not happen. HGTV may watch it and decide, ‘You know what, we’re not gonna run it.’ And then, you had a really fun project and you got to renovate a beautiful house.’ And so, the fact that it’s been going for this long feels unbelievable, like a dream.”

Home Town premiered on HGTV back in 2016. Erin and Ben have launched several spinoffs over the years, including Home Town Kickstart, Home Town Takeover, and the upcoming Home Town: Inn This Together.

Erin and Ben seem unlikely to leave HGTV any time soon. In January 2025, Variety reported that the couple signed a new deal with the network through 2027. “The HGTV family is where we belong,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “Shows are often impermanent but Home Town endures, we think, because it lives on a network that teaches and gives comfort to people. It’s more than pretty houses. That’s something we are proud to be part of.”

Home Town Season 10, New Episodes, Sundays, 8/7c, HGTV