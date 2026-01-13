Jason Thompson Shares Billy Miller’s Touching Words to Him Ahead of His ‘Y&R’ Debut

January 14 marks 10 years since Jason Thompson took over the role of Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless, an opportunity that came at a pivotal moment in his career.

After a decade at General Hospital playing Patrick Drake, Thompson was itching to do something new. “I didn’t necessarily have a plan, but I was ready for a change,” he recalls. “I was at General Hospital for 10 years, and [wife] Paloma and I made the decision to move on from there. Jill Farren Phelps was the executive producer at General Hospital that hired me, and she was then the executive producer at Y&R. So, after she found out that I was leaving, she asked to meet with me and see where my head was at.”

During that conversation, the idea of Thompson moving to Genoa City began to take shape. “I did not know that it was for Billy,” he says. “I thought it would be a new character, but then I found out that it was going to be Billy, and I was instantly a lot more nervous. Big character, big shoes, and I was actually working with the great Billy Miller [who played Billy before him] at General Hospital at the same time. I knew what he brought to that character.”

Before officially stepping into the role, Thompson made a point of talking with Miller. “He said, ‘Hey, are you going to take over Billy?’” Thompson relays. “And I was confiding in him as a friend when I said, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, man.’ They asked me to stay another month and a half at General Hospital, which I was very, very happy to do. I love the people there. I love that character a lot. I still respect that show and that character and Frank [Valentini, executive producer] and everybody that I was working with a lot. So, I wasn’t really sure what was happening, but he said, ‘Look, if somebody’s going to take that character over, you can do it.’ And it meant a lot because I know how much that character meant to him and always had. He made that character what it was. We caught up a little bit more after I made the change and stayed friendly throughout that time.”

Once he started at Y&R, Thompson quickly found his footing. “Peter [Bergman, Jack Abbott] was instrumental in helping me out,” he shares. “I constantly hear how much people appreciate that relationship, and he’s so amazing to work with. My first day of work was Billy in a coma and being visited by everybody that was in his life. And that was a blessing in disguise and very, very valuable, because I could listen to everybody and pick up on what this character meant to all the other characters. Then, of course, I did a lot more homework on the family dynamics, and at that point, you’re just kind of flying blind and relying on your instincts.”

His transition was made easier by the warm welcome he received on set. “I remember people being very supportive and very kind,” he relays. “I remember Kristoff [St. John, Neil Winters] coming to me and he was like, ‘Dude, I can’t believe I’m seeing you in these hallways. I’ve watched your work. I’ve loved watching you, and I just can’t believe you’re gonna be on this show right now.’ And that’s a really nice thing to hear when you show up, and you feel like you’re the new kid, trying to figure out where your dressing room is. I have to say, it’s still like that today; it’s still a really great, amazing place to work.”

One of the earliest and most important connections came with his on-screen mother, Jess Walton (Jill Abbott). “We have a very special relationship,” Thompson notes. “She’s called me her son from day one, almost. She’s one of the best actresses I’ve ever come across. I don’t think there’s anybody else that has to work less than her. The lines are in front of us, so I just have to sit there and listen, and whatever comes out, I just trust her fully, and that’s a special thing. She’s an amazing person with an incredible legacy of her own.”

Over the past decade, the role has allowed Thompson to tackle some emotionally demanding stories as Billy. “I really enjoyed the process of Billy and Victoria [Newman, Amelia Heinle] coming back together when I first started,” he says. “I was learning a lot about the character at that point and working with Amelia, who is such a fantastic person, but also just such a great actress. She’s one of the most beloved people on set, and everywhere she goes, she’s just a ray of sunshine.

“Obviously, the year that I won the Emmy [2020] was a really fantastic storyline. It was challenging, being able to bring [Billy’s late daughter] Delia back to life in a way in his mind and losing his mind and going to those outer edges, which is what I really appreciate so much about this character. And the relationship with Lily [Winters, Christel Khalil] and Billy comes to mind. We started that relationship in COVID, and that really had an impact, even though we weren’t within six feet of each other that entire time, because there were COVID regulations. So, it was challenging trying to have chemistry with somebody six feet apart, but making that work was a really fruitful experience.”

Now, 10 years in, Thompson remains focused on what comes next. “I’m awestruck at my luck in order to be a part of something like this,” he reflects. “When you say you’ve been at Y&R for 10 years, you’re still just starting with the amount of amazing people that have been there for much, much longer. I am in awe of Eric [Braeden, Victor Newman], who’s in his 80s, and he’s still showing up and committed and has a love for what he’s doing, but also just a deep appreciation for the people and everything else. I look at that, and I’m like, ‘Man, if I’ve got the opportunity to still be working in this genre in my 80s, there couldn’t be anything better than that.”

