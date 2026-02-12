Jimmy Kimmel Slams ‘Dance Mom’ Pam Bondi After Explosive Epstein Hearing

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel criticized Attorney General Pam Bondi for her handling of the Epstein files and her performance during a congressional hearing.

Kimmel mocked Bondi for repeatedly praising President Trump during the hearing and for her combative interactions.

He accused the Department of Justice of a “brazen cover-up” by hiding the names of people who are not victims in the Epstein documents.

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back on Wednesday night (February 11) when it came to Attorney General Pam Bondi and her responses to the poor handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Bondi attended a congressional hearing on Wednesday, where she was questioned about her department’s handling of the Epstein documents, which included failing to redact the names of victims and other sensitive information that should have been censored.

“This is the kind of woman who, if you lived next door to her, you’d move,” the late-night host said during his opening monologue on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! “You wouldn’t even argue with her. You’d just relocate and never go back to the block.”

Kimmel focused on how Bondi spent most of the hearing heaping praise on President Donald Trump, at one point calling him, “The most transparent president in the nation’s history.”

“That’s right. He’s so transparent, you had to black out his name like a thousand times,” the comedian quipped, referring to how Trump’s name has been heavily redacted from the Epstein documents.

He then showed a clip of Bondi continually interrupting democrat politicians during the hearing, joking, “It’s like speaking to a teenage girl. She keeps talking like that, Epstein is going to come back from the dead and ask for a massage.”

“That went on for almost five hours,” Kimmel continued. “She’s shouting like a crazed dance mom, berating democrats for giving her chubby daughter a low score.”

Kimmel went on to say, “There is nothing to defend here. This Department of Justice is hiding the names of people who are not victims. Why are they doing that? If they have nothing to hide, why are they hiding names? That’s it. That’s the only question anybody needs to ask.”

“It’s like a conversation you have with a five-year-old kid,” he continued. “‘What are you hiding?’ ‘Nothing.’ ‘Why are your hands behind your back? Do you have a lollipop?’ ‘No.’ ‘We know you have the lollipop, give us the lollipop!'”

“That’s what this is,” Kimmel added. “It is a brazen cover-up.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.