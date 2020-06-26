Daytime Emmys 2020: The Winners List
For the first time since 2011, the Daytime Emmys are airing on a broadcast network (on CBS, for the 14th time). And it's also important to note that this is the first virtual awards show.
It could be a big night for your favorites across daytime TV, from soaps like General Hospital and The Young and the Restless to talk shows like The Talk and Live with Kelly and Ryan and game shows like Jeopardy!.
During the broadcast, recipients and other special guests will appear from home for the awards in the leading categories, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, other categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter or presented during another ceremony in July.
Follow along as we update the big winners of the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards below LIVE.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless — WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful — WINNER
Maura West, General Hospital
Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Steve Burton, General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful
Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital
Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives
Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless — WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Tamara Braun, General Hospital — WINNER
Rebecca Budig, General Hospital
Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives
Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless
Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless — WINNER
Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives
Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives
James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital
Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series
Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives — WINNER
Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital
Eden McCoy, General Hospital
Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Digital Drama Series
After Forever
The Bay The Series — WINNER
DARK/WEB
Eastsiders
Studio City
Outstanding Morning Show
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
Today Show — WINNER
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
The 3rd Hour of TODAY
Rachael Ray
Red Table Talk
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
The View — WINNER
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show — WINNER
GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
The Talk
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan
Maury Povich, Maury
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond, The Talk
Outstanding Entertainment News Show
Access Hollywood
E! News
Entertainment Tonight — WINNER
Extra
Inside Edition
Outstanding Game Show
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?
Double Dare
Family Feud
Jeopardy! — WINNER
The Price Is Right
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! — WINNER
Outstanding Culinary Series
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Giada Entertains — WINNER
Milk Street
30 Minute Meals
Valerie's Home Cooking
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Hot Bench
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
The People's Court — WINNER