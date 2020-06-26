Daytime Emmys 2020: The Winners List

For the first time since 2011, the Daytime Emmys are airing on a broadcast network (on CBS, for the 14th time). And it's also important to note that this is the first virtual awards show.

It could be a big night for your favorites across daytime TV, from soaps like General Hospital and The Young and the Restless to talk shows like The Talk and Live with Kelly and Ryan and game shows like Jeopardy!.

During the broadcast, recipients and other special guests will appear from home for the awards in the leading categories, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, other categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter or presented during another ceremony in July.

Follow along as we update the big winners of the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards below LIVE.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Finola Hughes, General Hospital

Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful

Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful — WINNER

Maura West, General Hospital

Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Steve Burton, General Hospital

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful

Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Tamara Braun, General Hospital — WINNER

Rebecca Budig, General Hospital

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless

Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless — WINNER

Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives

Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives

James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital

Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series

Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives — WINNER

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital

Eden McCoy, General Hospital

Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Digital Drama Series

After Forever

The Bay The Series — WINNER

DARK/WEB

Eastsiders

Studio City

Outstanding Morning Show

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist

Today Show — WINNER

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

The 3rd Hour of TODAY

Rachael Ray

Red Table Talk

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

The View — WINNER

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show — WINNER

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

The Talk

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan

Maury Povich, Maury

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond, The Talk

Outstanding Entertainment News Show

Access Hollywood

E! News

Entertainment Tonight — WINNER

Extra

Inside Edition

Outstanding Game Show

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?

Double Dare

Family Feud

Jeopardy! — WINNER

The Price Is Right

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! — WINNER

Outstanding Culinary Series

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Giada Entertains — WINNER

Milk Street

30 Minute Meals

Valerie's Home Cooking

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Hot Bench

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Lauren Lake's Paternity Court

The People's Court — WINNER