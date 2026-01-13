What To Know ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Fox News’ Gutfeld! were the only major late-night shows to post gains in both total viewers and the key 18-49 demo in 2025.

CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon both saw declines in viewers and demo ratings compared to 2024.

Nielsen’s recent change in rating methodology may have impacted year-over-year comparisons for all late-night programs.

The late-night television ratings for 2025 are in, and it was a good year for ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Fox News’ Gutfeld!, both of which posted gains in total viewers and the key demo.

On the flip side, CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ended the year down on their 2024 averages, with significant drops in the demo. NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers and CBS’ After Midnight (which ended its two-season run in June 2025) also dropped in viewers and demo.

It should be noted that Nielsen changed its rating methodology last year, so the way numbers are measured compared to 2024 could be skewed.

According to LateNighter, citing Nielsen Live+7 late-night ratings data for 2025, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was the only 11:35 pm show to post gains in both total viewers and the key Adults 18-49 demo. The show averaged 2,013 million viewers (up 14 per cent on 2024) and 230,000 demo viewers (up 4 per cent on last year).

Jimmy Kimmel Live! became headline news last September when ABC temporarily suspended Kimmel following comments he made on-air about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He returned less than a week later and saw an immediate increase in viewership.

It wasn’t such positive news for the other 11:35 pm shows. The Late Show, which is set to air its final episode in May, averaged 2,545 million viewers (higher than Kimmel but down one per cent on 2024) and 229,000 demo viewers (down 19 per cent on last year).

The Tonight Show, meanwhile, averaged 1,319 million viewers (down four per cent on 2024) and 183,000 demo viewers (down 17 per cent on the prior year).

Fox News’ Gutfeld! was the big winner at 10 pm, averaging 3,336 million viewers (up 21 per cent on 2024) and 246,000 demo viewers (up two per cent on the year before). The numbers are particularly notable given that Gutfeld! airs on cable while its above rivals air on broadcast networks.

In the 11 pm slot, The Daily Show averaged 931,000 viewers (down 12 per cent on 2024) and 204,000 demo viewers (up four per cent on last year).

Late Night with Seth Meyers led the 12:37 am slot, though its numbers were down on 2024. The show averaged 945,000 viewers (down five per cent on 2024) and 123,000 demo viewers (down 19 per cent).

Also at 12:37 am, ABC’s Nightline finished the year with an average of 898,000 viewers (up four per cent) and 108,000 demo viewers (down 14 per cent), while CBS’ After Midnight averaged 660,000 viewers (down eight per cent) and 90,000 demo viewers (down 42 per cent).