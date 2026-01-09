During Seasons 13 and 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Avi Gabay was a staple in Sutton Stracke‘s life. The two were friends for years before he became her property manager and assistant.

However, in May 2025, Stracke revealed that she and Gabay had “parted ways” and that he was no longer working for her. She detailed the situation on a December 2025 episode of RHOBH, telling Kyle Richards, “I let Avi go. Nothing really happened. There was no drama. I love him. He made me laugh so hard. It’s been really sad.”

Since then, she’s given a bit more insight into what happened and where she and Gabay stand today. Scroll down for the latest.

How long did Avi Gabay work for Sutton Stracke?

Although Gabay has been in Stracke’s life for years (he even supported her through her divorce in 2016), he didn’t start working for her until 2023. They worked together professionally for two years.

She introduced him as her assistant during a Season 13 episode of RHOBH that year. Stracke also noted that Gabay was her “house manager” in addition to her assistant. At the time, he jumped in and jokingly added, “Property Manager. Head of Operations. Everything.”

Why did Sutton Stracke fire Avi?

When Stracke confirmed Gabay’s firing on Jeff Lewis Live in May 2025, she explained that “things evolve” and she no longer needed an assistant.

“I’m about to just live by myself in my house, so things have just evolved and it’s different now,” she shared. “Things have evolved. And he was always an independent contractor. We parted ways.”

Stracke discussed the situation again during an RHOBH aftershow in December 2025. While she noted that she and Gabay had a “great run,” she explained, “Things come to an end. It was just a business decision for me. I was coming to a point in my life where no children were going to be in my house. I didn’t have a storefront that needed tending to. So it was just time. And we had run our course… I just didn’t need anybody in my house all the time.”

Are Sutton Stracke and Avi still friends?

No, Stracke and Gabay are no longer friends. She confirmed their falling out on the RHOBH aftershow. “I don’t talk to Avi,” Stracke said (back in May, she also revealed that they hadn’t spoken in months).

Stracke hinted that it was Gabay’s decision to end the friendship after the two cut ties professionally. “I was surprised that in letting him go, it was going to terminate the friendship, as well. That was a surprise for me,” Stracke admitted.

She made a similar comment while discussing the end of the friendship on RHOBH. “I thought that we did [end on good terms], but things get complicated,” Stracke said. “It’s just complicated. I personally don’t need a personal assistant. So it’s a friend that I’ve lost. That’s the harder part.”

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January 2026, Stracke was a bit more elusive about the falling out. “Avi … we were friends. Then he was a employee,” she explained. “And so, when we parted ways, when I let him go, that’s a professional thing.”

She also admitted that she doesn’t feel the need to reach out to Gabay at this point.

