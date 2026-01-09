What To Know Thursday’s midseason premiere of Grey’s Anatomy finally resolved the big cliffhanger about Jo Wilson and her twins.

A preview for next week’s episode hints at what’s next for them and reveals a first glimpse at a high-profile guest star.

The midseason premiere for Grey’s Anatomy finally answered the question fans have had for months about what would happen to Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and her twin babies as she underwent a difficult heart operation and a C-section. At the end of Thursday’s (January 8) episode, the surgeon-turned-OB resident slowly woke up in recovery, while her twins also bounced back in the NICU from their individual birth complications. Now, a preview for next week’s episode reveals what’s next for all three of these ladies.

In the above-embedded teaser for the episode, titled “Heavy on Me,” things flash forward a week after Jo has awoken from her surgery and gets to finally spend some time with her twins, who are still in the NICU, as well as Link (Chris Carmack). After a season full of turmoil and close calls for this growing family, the sight of her sunny smile as she rolls in to meet them is a welcome sight indeed.

Elsewhere in the teaser, we get a first glimpse at the episode’s high-profile guest star, Jamie-Lynn Sigler. The Sopranos alum joins the show as Dr. Laura Kaplan, a urologic oncologist who appears to be brought to the hospital by Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) to consult with a very reluctant Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) about his prostate cancer diagnosis. Sigler’s character is also expected to have multiple sclerosis, which is a reflection of the actress’ real-life condition.

We also see that Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) will get an unexpected assist on a seemingly hopeless tumor patient from Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), who’s now looking for some inspiration.

The official description for the episode also tells us that it will find Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) struggling with her feelings for Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill). Last we saw, she was rushing into Joe’s bar to belatedly take him up on his offer to meet for drinks, but she was too late; he was already sharing some smiles with the OB nurse who’d helped him successfully deliver Jo’s twins. Will these two finally get together? We’ll have to wait and see!

