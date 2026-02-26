What Do You Think of Amelia’s New ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Love Interest? (POLL)

What To Know Grey’s Anatomy‘s latest episode introduced a new love interest for Amelia Shepherd.

After the first teaser for Grey’s Anatomy‘s newest episode dropped before the Olympics hiatus a few weeks back, a lot of fans could tell something romantic could be brewing between Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and series newcomer Dr. Toni Wright (Yellowstone‘s Jen Landon).

Well, those theories proved to be quite true in Thursday’s (February 26) episode, “(If You Want It) Do It Yourself.”

Toni joined the crew at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for a plastic surgery procedure with an apparently underwhelming Ben Warren (Jason George), and things started out on an awkward note with Amelia when Toni tried to avoid her.

Amelia wouldn’t have that, though, and confronted Toni in the cafeteria to find out why her former medical school colleague hated her so much. Instead, she learned that Toni had a crush on her back in those days and thought she might feel the same about her. To avoid embarrassment, then, Toni tried to ignore Amelia at the hospital.

Though she also claimed Amelia wasn’t her type anyway, that tune changed immediately once Amelia admitted to having a crush on her back then — and, apparently, now — and soon the two were making out without abandon in the attendings’ lounge.

It’s been a while since Amelia had a new love interest. She last had a semi-flirtmance with Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales), though nothing came of it, and, of course, there was Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster), but the way that ended broke her heart into two, and it was several seasons ago.

Now, it looks like she’s ready to get back into the saddle with her new lady love interest, but will it end well?

Reportedly, Jen Landon will recur in at least four episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, so this new love connection will at least get some time to play out in the back half of the season.

