Court will soon be back in session, as Judge Judy Sheindlin is returning for another season of Judy Justice on Prime Video.

“Judge Sheindlin returns to the courtroom, delivering justice with her trademark wit, wisdom and no-nonsense approach to real people’s cases,” Season 4’s logline reads. The new season, which debuts later this month, also marks a career milestone for its titular.

2026 marks 30 years since the premiere of Sheindlin’s iconic reality series Judge Judy. Like Judy Justice, the series saw Sheindlin preside over thousands of real-life, small-claims cases in her famous TV courtroom. The show ran for 25 seasons from 1996 to 2021, cementing itself as one of the most successful courtroom TV shows of all time.

Judy Justice premiered the same year as Judge Judy‘s end. Sheindlin has continued to appear on a number of other courtroom TV shows, including Justice on Trial and Tribunal Justice, both of which have featured her son and fellow judge Adam Levy.

When does Judy Justice Season 4 premiere?

Season 4 of the Prime Video series drops its first three episodes on Monday, January 19. New episodes will premiere every weekday through April 10, and a second installment of episodes will be released at a later date this year.

Who will appear in Season 4 of Judy Justice?

In addition to Sheindlin, Season 4 of Judy Justice will see the returns of law clerk Sarah Rose (a.k.a. Sheindlin’s granddaughter), court stenographer Whitney Kumar, and bailiff Kevin Rasco.

Is there a trailer for Season 4 of Judy Justice?

The trailer for Season 4 of Judy Justice, released on January 7, teases several cases Sheindlin will tackle in the show’s latest batch of episodes. “Don’t tell me what it explains. I can read,” she claps back at one person in the teaser, before joking, “It was the first thing I had to prove to Amazon when I came to work for them.”

This season’s cases will tackle disputes from housing disagreements to arguments over pets to car accidents and more. “We’re driving around with no AC, no heat,” one person tearfully tells Sheindlin, to which she jokingly replies, “Oh, my God. Do you know, I’m gonna get out my violin.”

The first look ends on another funny note, as Sheindlin makes a hilarious quip while impatiently waiting for a person to show evidence to Rasco. “Do you know how old I am? I’m 82 years old,” she states. “I’m getting older by the second.”

Where can I watch Season 4 of Judy Justice?

Judy Justice Season 4 will remain on the show’s home streaming service, Prime Video. All episodes from previous seasons are currently streaming.

Who is the team behind Season 4 of Judy Justice?

Randy Douthit executive produces and directs the series. Additional crew include co-executive producer Amy Freisleben and executive producer Scott Koondel. Koondel’s Sox Entertainment also serves as the show’s exclusive distributor.

Judy Justice, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, January 19, Prime Video