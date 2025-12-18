Who Is Adam Levy? What to Know About Judge Judy’s Son & His New Show

Judge Judy Sheindlin‘s son is ready to follow in her TV footsteps.

CBS Media Ventures announced on Wednesday, December 17, that Adam Levy will host the brand-new syndicated courtroom series Adam’s Law. The series, set to premiere in 2026, was announced as a part of a new lineup of syndicated shows, including the America’s Funniest Home Videos spinoff, American Mayhem.

“Adam is a spectacular lawyer. As a judge, his search for the truth is unparalleled,” Sheindlin said of her son in a statement, per multiple outlets. “In a justice system where the truth is often diminished by the lazy or inept, Adam is the gold standard for judicial excellence.”

Sheindlin’s Queen Bee Productions and CBS Media Ventures will produce Adam’s Law, with Sheindlin and Roland Tieh serving as executive producers. According to Deadline, CBS Media Ventures is currently in talks with station groups about the show.

Sheindlin became a household name with her long-running courtroom series Judge Judy, which ran for 25 seasons from 1996 to 2021. She returned to TV with the Amazon Freevee spinoff, Judy Justice, in 2021, and Prime Video’s Justice on Trial earlier this year.

Scroll down to get to know Adam ahead of his Adam’s Law debut.

Is Adam Levy the only son of Judy Sheindlin?

Judy is a mother of five. She was married to Ronald Levy from 1964 to 1976 and went on to wed her husband, Jerry Sheindlin, for the first time in 1977. The couple called it quits in 1990, but eventually remarried in 1991 and have been together ever since.

Judy shares a blended family with her husband and ex. Jerry shares three children — Gregory, Jonathan, and Nicole — with his ex-wife, Suzanne Rosenthal. Judy, meanwhile, shares her sons Jamie and Adam with Ronald. Adam, for his part, was born in

Judy and her first husband Ronald welcomed their son Adam in October 1968.

When did Adam Levy begin his law career?

After graduation from Hofstra Law School in 1992, Adam got his start helping women and children assault victims as an ADA at the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, per his Amazon Studios bio. He went on to cofound Levy & Santoro in Carmel, NY, and tackled criminal and matrimonial cases across the state. His experience led him to being elected as the District Attorney of Putnam County, a role he held for two terms.

“During his tenure, Putnam County not only experienced a 40 percent drop in property crime, but it was also voted the safest county in NYS under his tenure,” his Amazon Studios bio reads. “Levy ensured that Putnam County confronted tough social issues head-on, focusing on treatment for people suffering from addiction and furthering the resources to the Child Advocacy Center to ensure child sexual abuse and domestic and sexual violence victims have a safe place to share their stories and seek justice.”

Additionally, Adam is also a founding member of Putnam County Intelligence Committee, helped expand the Drug Treatment Court Program, led community education efforts about bullying and drug abuse prevention, and has taught up-and-coming lawyers at The National Institute of Trial Advocacy and The New York Prosecutors Training.

Has Adam Levy appeared on other TV shows?

Like his mother, Adam has taken his law experience to the small screen on shows such as Tribunal Justice and Justice on Trial. Adam’s Law will mark his first solo courtroom series.

Is Adam Levy married?

Adam tied the knot with his wife, Lori Leichtman, three years after graduating college. The two reportedly share three kids, including Sarah Rose, who appears alongside Judy on Judy Justice.

Adam’s Law, TBA, Syndication