‘The Wire’ & ‘It’ Star James Ransone’s Cause of Death Confirmed

What To Know The Wire and It Chapter 2 star James Ransone’s official cause of death has been revealed.

News broke on December 21 that Ransone had died at the age of 46.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support Ransone’s wife and kids in the wake of his death.

Actor James Ransone‘s cause of death has been confirmed nearly one month after he died at age 46.

According to Ransone’s December 29 death certificate, obtained by People, his official cause of death has been ruled a suicide. The cause of death matches initial reports that Ransone died by suicide on December 19.

News of Ransone’s death broke last month, with the Los Angeles Medical Examiner telling TMZ that his apparent cause of death was suicide. L.A. police completed a death investigation report after responding to a call at a residence, and confirmed that no foul play was involved.

Ransone was well-known for his roles as Ziggy Sobotka on The Wire and as the adult version of Jack Dylan Grazer‘s Eddie Kaspbrak in It Chapter Two. Other notable film and TV credits included Law & Order, Generation Kill, How to Make It in America, Treme, Low Winter Sun, Bosch, Mosaic, The First, SEAL Team, The Black Phone, and Poker Face. His last acting credit was the 2025 horror sequel Black Phone 2.

Ransone is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their two kids, Jack and Violet. A GoFundMe page has been launched to support his family following his death.

“On Friday, December 19th, we lost James Ransone—beloved husband, father, and friend. James, who his friends called PJ, was funny, magnetic, brilliant, and endlessly alive. Above all else, he was an extraordinary father,” read a message on the page. “His wife, Jamie, known by her friends as Skipper, and their children, Jack and Violet, were the center of his world. They loved him infinitely, and he loved them just as fiercely in return. Their bond was deep, joyful, and unmistakable to anyone who witnessed it.”

The message notes that the fundraiser was created “to give Jamie the space to focus fully on Jack and Violet, to care for them, protect their sense of security, and ensure they have a bright future—even without James’s light present in their everyday lives.”

The message concluded, “Thank you for holding Jamie, Jack, and Violet close in your hearts. Your generosity, kindness, and remembrance of James mean more than words can ever express.”

As of Thursday, January 8, the page has raised over $229,000 of its $250,000 goal.

Several celebrities have honored Ransone via social media. “There ain’t words for these things. But you my friend… was one of the realist,” Channing Tatum captioned a pic of himself with his late The Son of No One costar in a since-expired Instagram Story post, per People. “I remember being in every conversation with you and just always being like i wonder what he’s gonna say!??? Lololol. I love you PJ I’ll see you on the next one my G.”

Director Spike Lee recalled working with Ransone on the films Inside Man and Red Hook Summer in an Instagram tribute last month. “Rest In Peace To My Dear Brother, MR. JAMES RANSONE,” he captioned a pic of the pair. “We Rocked Together On RED HOOK SUMMER And INSIDE MAN. 🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾.”