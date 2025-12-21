James Ransone Dead: ‘The Wire’ & ‘It Chapter Two’ Star Was 46

What To Know James Ransone, known for his roles in The Wire and It Chapter Two, has died at age 46.

Ransone’s notable acting credits include Ziggy Sobotka in The Wire, Eddie Kaspbrak in It Chapter Two.

Fans and colleagues expressed shock and grief on social media, remembering Ransone for his impactful performances and openness about personal struggles.

James Ransone, the actor best known for his roles in The Wire and It Chapter Two, is dead at 46.

On Sunday, December 21, TMZ was the first to report Ransone’s death after he reportedly died by suicide on Friday, December 19, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence after receiving a call, and officers completed a death investigation report. No foul play is suspected.

In The Wire Season 2, Ransone played a dock worker and gangster named Ziggy Sobotka. He also notably portrayed an adult Eddie Kaspbrak in It Chapter Two. Ransone’s other credits included CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Hawaii Five-0, Burn Notice, Tangerine, The Black Phone, and The Black Phone 2, among others.

Fans took to social media in the wake of Ranson’s death to share tributes and shock over the tragic news.

On X, one user wrote, “James Ransone was a magnetic force of nature on and off screen. The way he openly spoke about his addiction and sexual abuse fundamentally changed the way I processed my own f***ed up life, and he’s the sole reason I decided to get sober a few years ago. I’m f***ing crushed.”

Another X user shared, “James (PJ) Ransone is dead. He should still be here. I’m so sorry for all you endured in this life. You did not deserve any of it. Thank you for being so kind to me when I needed it. The irony of this happening during the holidays is not lost on me. It’s a rough time for many.”

One of my all time favorite scenes in the show… what an actor. RIP James Ransone… pic.twitter.com/67EvH2n6qz — Jeff Nadu (@JeffNadu) December 21, 2025

Someone else wrote via X, “Rip James Ransone can’t believe I was literally just rewatching the IT movies #jamesransone #IT.”

Meanwhile, yet another X user lamented, “One of my all time favorite scenes in the show… what an actor. RIP James Ransone…” alongside a clip from The Wire.