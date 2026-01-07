Netflix Reveals ‘Enola Holmes 3’ First Look With Millie Bobby Brown & Louis Partridge

'Enola Holmes 3' with Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge
Netflix

Still riding the heat from the Stranger Things series finale, Netflix has unveiled a new image and details for Millie Bobby Brown‘s Enola Holmes 3, which once again sees the young star step into the Victorian-era ankle boots of Sherlock Holmes’ sharp-witted teenage sister. The film is set to debut on the streamer later this year.

The third installment in the action-adventure franchise of the young detective follows the teen as she tackles a mystery that takes her to the island nation of Malta.

For more on Enola Holmes 3, including which familiar faces are returning, what we know so far about the plot, and when to expect Enola’s latest adventure, scroll down.

 

When will Enola Holmes 3 premiere?

Enola Holmes 3 will hit Netflix sometime this year, but exactly when is still uncertain. Please check back for updates.

What is Enola Holmes 3 about?

According to the official logline from Netflix, “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

Who’s in the cast of Enola Holmes 3?

Millie Bobby Brown returns as Sherlock Holmes’s little sister, Enola, and Louis Partridge returns as her love interest, Tewkesbury. Henry Cavill will again make an appearance as big brother Sherlock, and Himesh Patel will star as Sherlock’s right-hand man, Dr. John Watson. Helena Bonham Carter also returns to the franchise as Enola’s eccentric mother, Eudoria Holmes, while Sharon Duncan-Brewster continues to cause trouble as Moriarty.

Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter in 'Enola Holmes 2'

‘Enola Holmes 2’ with Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes. (Alex Bailey/Netflix)

Who is behind Enola Holmes 3?

Enola Holmes 3 is directed by Philip Barantini, best known for his work on Adolescence. Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2 writer Jack Thorne returns to pen the script, based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer.

Mary Parent, Ali Mendes, and Alex Garcia produce for Legendary Entertainment, while Millie Bobby Brown and Bobby Brown produce for PCMA Productions. Jake Bongiovi and Isobel Richards executive produce for PCMA, and Joshua Grode executive produces for Legendary Entertainment. Michael Dreyer also executive produces.

Is there a trailer yet?

No, not yet. But please check back for updates. However, Netflix did release a photo from the third installment, featuring Louis Partridge’s Tewkesbury presenting Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola with a flower (see above).

