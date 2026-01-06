John Legend Shares Sweet Family Vacation Pics Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Return

What To Know John Legend gave fans a glimpse into how he and his family spent the holidays via Instagram.

The family of six traveled ti the beach after enjoying Christmas in New York City.

Legend will return to NBC’s The Voice for Season 29 next month, alongside fellow former coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine.

Before making his return to The Voice next month, John Legend enjoyed some quality time with his family during the holidays.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Monday, January 5, to share several snaps from his family’s tropical New Year’s vacation. “A beautiful weekend with my everythings,” he wrote alongside the slideshow of photos, the first of which featured a sweet photo of Legend with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their four kids — Luna, 9, Miles, 7, Esti, 2, and Wren, 2.

Other photos included Legend snuggling up with Luna and Miles on a boat — including selfies he took with each of his two eldest children — Luna and Miles riding horses, and individual shots of Esti and Wren playing on the beach.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Legend’s sweet family photos. “Precious family moments in encoded in their memory for lifetimes💗☀️🌺🌺🌟🌺🥰🥰🌺🥰🥰🌺🥰,” one user commented underneath the post, while another added, “Enjoy every moment ❤️❤️❤️ Hope this year is your guys best yet.”

“Beautiful family have a wonderful holidays with your love ones enjoyed it ❤️❤️❤️🙏,” someone else shared. A different user wrote, “Very cute kids John truly loves he’s family so happy for y’all 😍😍.”

Another person pointed out Legend and Teigen’s strong resemblance to their children, writing, “That oldest little girl looks more like Chrissy than Chrissy does 🥰🥰 And that boy is John’s twin lol. Beautiful kids ❤️.”

The family of six traveled to the beach after braving the cold of New York City for Christmas. “We had a beautiful family Christmas week in New York,” Legend captioned a December 29 Instagram post featuring snaps from their time in the Big Apple. “Chrissy and I spent most of our early relationship there and it was great to bring all the babies to enjoy the city with us during the most festive time. And it snowed on our last day!! We ❤️ you, New York!!”

The post’s first slide included a pic of Legend standing on the steps of a brownstone with his daughters, followed by a group shot of the family posing in front of the 30 Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree. The family’s other NYC activities included visiting the Sloomoo Institute, opening presents, riding around the city, taking photos with Santa Claus, and attending a New York Knicks game.

“We hope you had a beautiful Christmas 🤍,” Teigen captioned a funny Instagram video on December 26 of Legend picking up trash from their morning of opening gifts.

Legend’s holiday celebrations come shortly before he will make his TV return on Season 29 of The Voice next month. Joining Legend on the new season, officially titled The Voice: Battle of Champions, are fellow former coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine.

Season 29’s Knockout Round will feature a fun twist. Each coach will bring back two artists from their previous teams to compete in an exciting all-star competition. The coach whose team wins the most sing-offs will be guaranteed to have two contestants in the season finale. OG coach CeeLo Green will also return to judge the special all-star competition.

The Voice, Season 29 Premiere, Monday, February 23, 9/8c, NBC