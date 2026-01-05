‘The Voice’ Winner Aiden Ross Debuts First New Song Since Season 28 Finale

What To Know Less than one month after winning The Voice, Season 28 champion Aiden Ross released his first single.

He dropped the track “Love Her Anyway” on January 2.

His coach, Niall Horan, showed him love for the song on social media.

Aiden Ross is wasting no time getting things rolling on his music career after winning Season 28 of The Voice. Just weeks after he was announced as the champion of Season 28, the singer dropped his first single, “Love Her Anyway.”

He shared the new track with fans on January 2, and accompanied the release with an acoustic video of himself singing. Ross posted about the song on Instagram and his The Voice coach, Niall Horan, popped into the comments section to show some love. “So good 👏,” he wrote.

On “Love Her Anyway,” Ross sings about the fears of getting in a new relationship and what might happen in the future, but notes that he’s so in love with the person he’s singing about that it doesn’t matter. “I’m afraid we’ll change, and my heart will break, but I’m so in love with her, that I’ll love her anyway,” he sings in the chorus.

Prior to the song’s release, Ross teased the new music in an interview with TV Insider. “I think the song perfectly encapsulates my artistry and the person I want to be,” he confirmed.

Ross gave Horan his third win in three seasons as a coach on The Voice. The One Direction singer also coached third place group, DEK of Hearts, during Season 28.

“I’m at a loss for words,” the college student gushed on Instagram after his win. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart! I am filled with so much joy and gratitude. I’ve had the time of my life performing for you all this season, and I am beyond honored to be the Season 28 winner of The Voice 🏆 I’ve grown so much as an individual and an artist, met some of my best friends, and learned from the very best in the industry.”

Fans of the show won’t have to wait long for more of The Voice, as it returns with a massive new season on Monday, February 23. Season 29 will feature John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine returning as coaches for a Battle of Champions competition. It’s the first time that the coaches’ panel will consist of all former champions.

The Voice, Season 29 Premiere, Monday, February 23, 9/8c, NBC