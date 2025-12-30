Isiah Whitlock Jr. Dies: ‘The Wire’ Star & Frequent Spike Lee Collaborator Was 71

Isiah Whitlock Jr. has died at the age of 71. The actor was best known for playing the corrupt state senator Clayton “Clay” Davis on The Wire and for being a frequent collaborator with director Spike Lee. Whitlock’s popular catchphrase, “sheeeeee-it” (an elongated pronunciation of sh*t), was incorporated into several of his projects across his career. Tributes from Lee, Whitlock’s former costars, and fans are flooding in on social media.

Whitlock died on Tuesday, December 30, in New York. His death was announced by his manager, Brian Liebman, on Instagram. Liebman told Deadline that Whitlock died peacefully after a short illness.

“It is with tremendous sadness that I share the passing of my dear friend and client Isiah Whitlock Jr.,” Liebman wrote. “If you knew him, you loved him. A brilliant actor and even better person. May his memory forever be a blessing. Our hearts are so broken. He will be very, very missed.”

Whitlock’s costar on The Wire, James Ransone, died earlier this month on December 21. Another Wire alum, Charley Scalies, died in May of this year.

Whitlock also played General George Maddox, a recurring guest-star role, in Veep and most recently appeared in The Residence, which premiered earlier this year on Netflix.

Whitlock was a celebrated character actor who worked with Lee, Martin Scorsese, and more. He was born in South Bend, Indiana, in September 1954, and attended Southwest Minnesota State University on a football scholarship before an injury made him leave the sport. He switched to drama from there, and he began his acting career after graduating from college by joining the San Francisco American Conservatory Theater.

His first major onscreen role was a guest-star spot on CBS’s Cagney & Lacey in the 1980s. He gave a memorable performance as the sympathetic doctor in Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990). The “sheeeeee-it” catchphrase began in Lee’s 25th Hour (2002) and She Hate Me (2004), and the The Wire writers started working it into the scripts for Whitlock’s character. Whitlock appeared in all five seasons of The Wire, and he was bumped up to series regular in the fifth season of the acclaimed HBO drama. He played a character obsessed with The Wire in the comedy Cedar Rapids.

Whitlock also appeared in Your Honor, Chappelle’s Show, Pieces of April, Enchanted, and Pixar’s Cars 3 and Lightyear. He also voiced a character in the upcoming Pixar film. Hoppers, which comes out in 2026. He was a consistently working actor on TV for three decades, with additional roles in the Law & Order franchise and more.

Whitlock was in Lee’s Red Hook Summer, Chi-Raq, Da 5 Bloods, the She’s Gotta Have It series, and BlacKkKlansman. Lee paid tribute to his friend on Instagram following the news of his death (see below).

“Today I Learned Of The Passing Of My Dear Beloved Brother ISIAH WHITLOCK. GOD BLESS,” Lee wrote on Instagram. “ISIAH WHITLOCK JR. (September 13,1954-December 30,2025). My Beautiful Brother Shined In These Spike Lee Joints-DA 5 BLOODS (2020). BLACKKKLANSMAN (2018). SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT-SERIES (2017). CHI-RAQ (2015). RED HOOK SUMMER (2012). SHE HATE ME (2004). 25th HOUR (2002).”

Andre Royo, who played Bubbles on The Wire, paid tribute to Whitlock on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I can’t… another wire, brother and friend,” Royo said. “This hurts to no end, but your memory will live forever in my heart. Hark, the sound of an angel soars. #sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeet Love you legend Isiah Whitlock. #wirefamilyforlife.”

See more Whitlock tributes below.

