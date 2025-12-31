Jake Tapper Slams Trump for ‘Attacking the Kennedy Family’ Hours After Tatiana Schlossberg’s Death

What To Know CNN’s Jake Tapper criticized President Trump for attacking the Kennedy family on social media just hours after the death of JFK’s granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg.

Trump’s posts, which did not mention Schlossberg’s passing, focused on his controversial move to add his name to the Kennedy Center.

This incident follows previous backlash against Trump for making insensitive remarks shortly after director Rob Reiner’s death.

Jake Tapper has blasted Donald Trump after the president insulted the Kennedy family on Truth Social just hours after the death of John F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg.

Schlossberg, a former climate and energy reporter at the New York Times, died on Tuesday, December 30, due to an aggressive form of blood cancer. The 35-year-old was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia after her daughter was born in 2024.

The passing had no bearing on Trump’s continued attacks on the Kennedys. The President re-posted several messages on Truth Social on Tuesday that aimed at the influential family, including one that said, “The Trumps have always been supporters of the arts. The Kennedys are supporters of the Kennedys.”

Another re-shared post read, “[The Kennedys] don’t raise money for [the Kennedy Center]. They never show up. And the only Kennedy who has been there recently is a member of Trump’s cabinet.”

Tapper shared screenshots of Trump’s posts on X, writing, “In the early afternoon, ET, the Kennedy family announced that JFK’s granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg had died from cancer. A few hours later, President Trump re-posted some social media garbage attacking the Kennedy family.”

In the early afternoon, ET, the Kennedy family announced that JFK’s granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg had died from cancer. A few hours later, President Trump re-posted some social media garbage attacking the Kennedy family. pic.twitter.com/1gRaX8V71y — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) December 31, 2025

Trump’s posts did not reference Schlossberg’s passing; instead, they focused on the ongoing drama surrounding the Kennedy Center. Earlier this year, after returning to office for his second term, Trump removed several Kennedy Center board members, installed new members, and appointed himself as the new chair.

The drama kicked up a notch earlier this month when Trump became the first sitting President to host Kennedy Center Honors, which coincided with the board voting to rename the iconic venue “The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.”

Trump’s decision to insert his own name into the venue’s title has been met with criticism from many, including various members of the Kennedy family. Others have argued that the President can’t legally change the venue’s name without Congressional approval.

The President’s latest posts come just weeks after he faced backlash for insulting Rob Reiner hours after the director and his wife were found murdered in their Los Angeles home. Trump’s comments, which included claims that Reiner was killed for his “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” received widespread criticism, even from the likes of regular Trump defenders such as Scott Jennings and Joe Rogan.