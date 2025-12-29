Joe Rogan Slams Trump as ‘Heartless’ Over Rob Reiner Comments

What To Know Joe Rogan criticized Donald Trump for making insensitive remarks about Rob Reiner and his wife shortly after their murder.

Rogan and comedian Shane Gillis discussed how Trump’s comments lacked compassion and contrasted them with how people would react if a former president like Obama did the same.

Joe Rogan wasn’t a fan of Donald Trump‘s comments about the double murder of the iconic director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner.

The podcaster was speaking with comedian Shane Gillis on the most recent edition of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where the pair discussed the President’s Truth Social post, in which he insulted the director of When Harry Met Sally just hours after his death.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump wrote at the time.

Rogan said Trump’s post was “not funny,” adding, “There’s no justification for what he did that makes any sense in a compassionate society. It’s no different than people that were celebrating when Charlie Kirk got shot.”

The two comedians talked about what the reaction would be if former President Barack Obama posted something like Trump did. “It just shows you how crazy it is, the way Trump thinks and talks,” Rogan continued. “It’s just like the guy got sliced up by his kid, you know? Anybody that doesn’t see that and go, ‘F***, man.’”

Rob and Michele were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home on Sunday (December 14). Their son, Nick (32), was later arrested and charged with the murder of his parents. Nick has denied the charges.

“I wish [Trump] could apologize. I know he can’t and he won’t,” Gillis said on the podcast.

Rogan did touch on how Rob was a long-time critic of Trump, saying, “Rob Reiner, like, made it a mission to try to get Trump out of office.” However, he said that didn’t justify Trump’s comments.

“It’s so disappointing,” he added.