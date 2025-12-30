Bill Maher Sends Blunt Message to People Constantly Bashing Donald Trump

What To Know Bill Maher advised people to avoid making constant hatred of Donald Trump their defining trait.

Bill Maher sent a blunt message to people who constantly hate on President Donald Trump during a conversation with Full House star John Stamos.

On the December 29 episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast, the Real Time With Bill Maher host and Stamos chatted about a number of topics. Stamos, 62, at one point, brought up Maher, 69, having dinner at the White House with Trump, 79.

“All I’m saying is he was extremely different,” Maher said of meeting the POTUS in person. “Maybe I’m the Trump whisperer. But I think we would do a lot better to have more people like me talk to him. He’s not against talking to people.”

The late-night host added, “He’s a guy from New York, OK? He doesn’t want to be with a bunch of f***ing rednecks and simpletons. Does he like ass-kissers? Yes, he does. So, there’s always going to be a couple of them around.”

Additionally, Maher pointed out, “It is a phenomenon we have never seen before that one person would dominate just national… for over a decade.”

Stamos echoed, “Every conversation, every dinner, every f***ing thing.”

“And I do think you have to fight that,” Maher urged. “Like I say, if that’s your whole personality, is the first thing out of your mouth is ‘What are we going to do about Donald Trump?’ I just can’t.”

That’s when Stamos interjected, “You don’t have the answer,” to which Maher agreed. “But people think you do.”

“I can’t get away from these people,” Maher lamented.

On March 31, the stand-up comedian enjoyed a meal with the POTUS, UFC head Dana White, and Kid Rock. He opened up about the meeting afterward, during an April monologue on Real Time.

During a December interview with The Free Press, Maher echoed his sentiments on Trump critics. “I just really have no use for people whose whole personality is Donald Trump and how much they hate Trump… It’s like, ‘Oh, shut the f*** up,'” he declared. “You know what, first of all, it’s all people whose lives he hasn’t really affected at all. He has affected a lot of lives, some of them very badly.”

Maher went on to share what he thought was Trump’s best political move.

