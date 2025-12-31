Diana Ross Having a (New Year’s) Ball, Ringing in 2026 on TV, ‘Stranger Things’ Finale, a Carol Burnett Reunion on ‘Palm Royale’

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest

8/7c

Stop! In the Name of … celebrating the end of 2025 and the beginning of a new year, when the supremely legendary Diana Ross performs from Times Square as the ball drops to herald 2026. (Likely to be featured: her 1980 hit “Upside Down,” which is enjoying a renaissance thanks to Stranger Things — more on that later.) Ryan Seacrest hosts with Rita Ora from New York City, while Chance the Rapper leads the show’s inaugural broadcast from Chicago, with Dancing with the Stars‘ Julianne Hough and the NFL’s Rob Gronkowski holding court in Las Vegas, and Roselyn Sánchez from Puerto Rico. Among the dozens of performers scheduled: Ciara, Little Big Town and Maren Morris in Times Square; Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, 50 Cent, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, Goo Goo Dolls, Rick Springfield and more from the West Coast, with reggaeton star Daddy Yankee in Puerto Rico, Jamila Woods in Chicago, and segments featuring Chappell Roan from Kansas City and Post Malone from Nashville.

CBS

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

8/7c

Music City is the setting for a five-hour musical blowout hosted by comedian Bert Kreischer and country music’s HARDY, with social media star Haley Baylee reporting from New York City’s Ball Drop before Nashville’s own Music Note Drop at Bicentennial Stage. HARDY leads a roster of performers at Nashville’s Bicentennial Park, including Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and many more.

Other New Year’s Eve options:

Netflix

Stranger Things

Series Finale 8/7c

One last time (for now) to the Upside Down, as the Duffer Brothers stage a final showdown between the heroes of Hawkins, Indiana, and the malevolent forces controlled by Vecna, aka Henry Creel, aka One (Jamie Campbell Bower). The series finale, like most things involving this nostalgic exercise in supernatural terror, goes big with a two-hour and five-minute runtime. You know you’re a superfan if this is how you’ll be spending your New Year’s Eve. For the rest of us, it will be an exciting way to start the new year — or perhaps nurse a hangover.

Apple TV

Palm Royale

The plot thickens to the point of congealment in a frenetic episode of the period comedy, providing a change of scenery for the Palm Beach society contingent as they travel to snowy Switzerland for more farcical intrigue in their search for the devious Norma (Carol Burnett) — or Agnes, if you’d prefer. Which she wouldn’t. Schemes pile upon schemes in a battle for the Dellacorte fortune, but what most TV fans will relish is a mini-reunion of The Carol Burnett Show regulars when Vicki Lawrence guest-stars and hams it up as Lotte, a former nun who now works at the chalet where everyone is staying and knows more than a few crucial secrets.

Disney / David Bukach

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The Sea of Monsters creates new challenges for demigods Percy (Walker Scobell) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) when they wash up at C.C.’s Spa & Resort — C.C. being a legendary mythical sorceress (Rosemarie DeWitt) who may hold the key to seeing them safely past the Sirens. But first, the young heroes will have to look within and find their fatal flaws, which the Sirens are all too eager to exploit.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: