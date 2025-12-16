Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into Trump Over ‘Hateful and Vile’ Rob Reiner Comment

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel condemned Donald Trump’s “hateful and vile” social media post blaming murdered director Rob Reiner’s death on “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Kimmel criticized Trump for lacking compassion and leadership in the wake of the tragedy, highlighting the President’s spreading of misinformation about the incident.

The late-night host urged viewers to recognize and call out such harmful rhetoric, vowing to continue exposing Trump’s irresponsible statements.

Jimmy Kimmel has reacted to a “hateful and vile” post Donald Trump made about murdered director Rob Reiner on Monday (December 15), which was so shocking the late-night host didn’t believe it was real at first.

On Monday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian opened his monologue by paying tribute to Rob and his wife, Michele Reiner, who were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home on Sunday (December 14). According to People, multiple sources confirmed with the outlet that the alleged perpetrator was Rob and Michele’s son, Nick.

“What we need at a time like this, besides common sense when it comes to guns and mental health care, is compassion and leadership. We did not get that from our President, because he has none of it to give,” Kimmel said. “Instead, we got a fool rambling about nonsense… For Rob and Michele Reiner, we got this post.”

He then read aloud the disturbing post Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday morning, in which the President claimed Rob and Michele were “reportedly” killed “due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

“Just when you think he can’t go any lower, he somehow finds a way to do that,” Kimmel said of the post, admitting that when he first saw it, he thought it was fake. “My wife showed it to me this morning,” he shared. “I was like, ‘Even for him, that seemed like too much.’ But nothing is ever too much for him.”

“[Trump’s] description of what happened, of course, is not at all what happened. And this is exactly what I’ve spoken about before, this rush to pin the tail on the donkey in pursuit of the Trump-friendly narrative,” Kimmel added, referencing his own comments about the Charlie Kirk assassination, which got him temporarily thrown off the air in September.

“Blaming [Rob’s] death on the fact that he is an outspoken liberal, insulting someone who’s just been murdered, who leaves children behind, without having any idea of what actually happened,” Kimmel continued. “It’s so hateful and vile.”

“Of course, you won’t see the Fox News gang screaming about this one,” he went on. “But a couple of Republicans did, to their credit. Two of them, I think.”

Kimmel then threw to a clip of Trump doubling down on his statement during a White House press conference on Monday evening, in which he told a reporter, “Well, I wasn’t a fan of [Rob] at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned… [he was] very bad for our country.”

“That corroded brain is in charge of our lives,” Kimmel responded.“If you voted for that, it’s okay to reconsider.”

The host ended the section by saying as someone who knew Rob, he knows “he would want us to keep pointing out the loathsome atrocities that continue to ooze out of this sick and irresponsible man’s mouth. And so we’re going to do that over and over again until the rest of us wake up.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.