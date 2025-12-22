‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee Suffers Cardiac Arrest, in Critical Condition: Report

What To Know Big Brother Season 27 star Mickey Lee is reportedly in critical condition after suffering from cardiac arrest.

Her family announced the news of her condition on social media.

Big Brother‘s Mickey Lee suffered cardiac arrest after complications from the flu and is in critical but stable condition. Lee, 35, was on Season 27 and placed 10th.

The shocking news came on December 22 via her Instagram page. “Help Support Mickey Lee In Critical Condition After Cardiac Arrest,” it began.

“Many of you know Mickey Lee from Big Brother (CBS), where she became one of the most talked about houseguests on Season 27. A vibrant, strategic, and unforgettable personality, Mickey captured the attention of fans with her energy, authenticity, and bold gameplay. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and based in Atlanta, Georgia, she brought charm and fierce competition to the Big Brother house as an event curator and creative force.” The post went on to ask for support and explained what happened to her.

“Mickey recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests following complications from the flu and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition. She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging,” the post read.

“This sudden health crisis has left Mickey and her family facing enormous emotional and financial strain from mounting hospital bills to ongoing care and recovery costs.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for medical expenses not covered by insurance, ICU and specialist care, rehabilitation and recovery support, and family travel, lodging, and related costs. The fundraiser had a goal of $13,000 and had raised over $6,000 at the time of publication.

The family asked for prayers, support, donations, and sharing the fundraiser to help reach as many people as possible. “Mickey has touched so many lives through her courage, bold personality, and unforgettable presence on Big Brother. Let’s show her the same love and support now when she needs it most,” the post ended.

So many of her Big Brother family, including those on her season, left prayers and positive comments on the post.

“Prayers Mickey. Thinking about you and your family,” Rachel Reilly wrote.

Jimmy Heagerty, who was in an alliance with her, commented, “Praying for an easy and smooth recovery.”

“Sending so much love and prayers,” Lauren Domnigue said.

“Wishing you much love and prayers to you and your loved ones,” Adrian Rocha said.

Big Brother, Season 27, now streaming, Paramount+